The Plum Promise

Stepping out without sunscreen in this weather is impossible. It is a must-have for everyone. I have always been choosy when it comes to wearing sunscreen. But Plum and Plum BodyLovin’s latest products have got me hooked. They are a game changer when it comes to beating the scorching sun. The 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water SPF 50 Sheer-Tinted Sunscreen is light, blends just right without leaving a white cast. It suits the Indian skin tone perfectly. It can also be used as a base for makeup. The other one is the 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water SPF 50 Brightening Sunscreen. I prefer using it when stepping outdoors. It helps reducing tan and is a tad bit stronger than the other one. The added niacinamide in both the products does help with reducing spots if used consistently. Its blending skincare with suncare. What else can one ask for in this heat when putting multiple products on the skin feels like a task? Go for this one. It won’t disappoint for sure.

3% Niacinamide & Rice Water SPF 50 Sheer-Tinted Sunscreen

Price: Rs 499

2% Niacinamide & Rice Water SPF 50 PA++++ Brightening Sunscreen

Price: Rs 399

Available: plumgoodness.com