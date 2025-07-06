Young man and the sea

As a boy growing up in Mumbai, Ajay Sawant’s world revolved around the sea. The Arabian Sea wasn’t just scenery—it was sanctuary. He spent countless afternoons collecting shells, racing crabs along the wet sand, and diving into the cool waves. “The ocean was my playground, my peace,” he recalls.

But in 2012, something shifted. The shells grew rare. The crabs disappeared. In their place were bottle caps, shattered sandals, and sun-bleached plastic shards pretending to be pebbles. “At first, I thought it was just a bad week. Maybe the ocean would clean itself up,” he says. “But it only got worse. Watching my favourite part of nature fade like that—it was quietly devastating. Like losing someone you love, slowly, and not knowing how to stop it.”

The beach, once his place of joy, began to make him ill—sneezing, wheezing, reacting to the pollution—illness he now knew was more than surface-deep. “That’s when I understood: the ocean and I were both unwell. And healing had to happen on both ends.” Sawant’s response wasn’t just cleanup—it was creativity. He started collecting plastic instead of shells. He began sculpting marine animals from the plastic he gathered, hauntingly beautiful effigies that told a very real story. “It was my way of confronting people with their impact. If you come to enjoy the sea, you should see what you’re doing to it.”