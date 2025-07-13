Dancing to a different tune

Eighty-five-year-old Vinayak Danii looks forward to class. “Here, we laugh, move, and feel alive.” Tanvi Hegade, the Community Outreach Head at Avartan, makes sure every detail runs like clockwork—from class schedules to personalised routines. “I really enjoy working with the participants,” she says. “Most of them are elderly and come with the support of their family members. But within weeks, they start smiling, walking with confidence, and showing real improvements.”

While the classes don’t feel clinical, they are grounded in medical knowledge. The foundation partners with neurologists to assess progress and outcomes. “Parkinson’s is a cognitive disorder that affects motor movement. Dance is an incredible intervention,” explains Dr Amit Kumar Pande, senior neurologist at Dhanwantari hospital, Pune. “Unlike traditional therapy, dance is joyful. That increases consistency. People stick with it longer. And through repetition, we support neuroplasticity, which helps preserve motor and cognitive functions.”

Vilas Bogawat, 65, shares how the programme changed his life. “I can walk better. I feel independent again.” Currently, around 186 seniors participate in Pune alone. Online numbers vary, but growth is steady. Avartan is now planning to expand to Mumbai and Chennai with offline classes. “Dance becomes like a prescription,” says Pawar. “But more importantly, it becomes a community—a place of dignity and celebration.” He believes this model has the potential to redefine aging and chronic care in India. “We’ve built something special here. And after 15 years of experience and data, we know movement works. We know it heals.”