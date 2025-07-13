Free fall: The turbulent state of Indian aviation

But that same evening, an internal Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) audit landed on the desks of senior aviation officials. Its findings were blistering: “Defects are repeatedly reappearing. Runway markings are faded. Airport equipment is operating without safety checks. Maintenance procedures are either ignored or forged.”

Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad—the rot wasn’t local. It was national.

Sonal R, a cabin crew member with over a decade of flying behind her, remembers when Indian aviation felt “competent”. “We used to run drills every quarter. Now it’s once a year, if at all,” she says. “They’ve slashed crew. We’re stretched thin. Sometimes we board without enough oxygen cylinders—we just pray there’s no emergency.” She recalls a flight to Leh earlier this year. Visibility was near zero. The pilot wasn’t CAT III-trained—a requirement for low-visibility landings. “We circled for 40 minutes, and eventually turned back. Passengers were furious. We just told them it was weather—not that the captain wasn’t qualified to land,” she says.

That same week, over 50 flights were diverted out of Delhi because some airlines hadn’t rostered CAT III-certified pilots during winter fog-a violation of protocol. The DGCA sent notices. Airlines shrugged.

Reddit is where Indian flyers vent. And lately, the stories are disturbing.

“Flight delayed by 115 minutes. Not 120. You know why? Because that’s the limit after which the DGCA mandates compensation.”

“SpiceJet lied about a delay, then cancelled the flight. No one picked up the helpline.”

At any given time, over 130 aircraft in India are grounded—not by weather, but by defective Pratt & Whitney engines. IndiGo has over 60 planes sitting idle. Airlines are scrambling to lease old jets, often in questionable condition, just to keep schedules running. A maintenance engineer, speaking anonymously, says the pressure is relentless. “We’re told to sign off defects that haven’t been fixed. If we protest, we’re transferred. Or worse—benched.” He shows a photo of a cracked engine mount on his phone. The repair was logged as “completed”. The plane flew the next morning.