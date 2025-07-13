The Cop Who Shoots at Sight

On a sweltering summer afternoon in Delhi, dressed in a charcoal grey safari suit, Shivendra Kant Tewari looks at his packed schedule for the day. “The work is very demanding. Photography simply gives me a sense of peace,” he says. A 1987 batch IPS officer, Tewari’s love for the camera knows no bounds. “I borrowed my first camera from a relative. Cameras used to be very expensive back in the day. But I couldn’t hold back for long. I ended up investing in a Sony F1. That’s where it all began.”

From wildlife, landscapes, and aviation to celestial phenomena, the 56-year-old captures a wide range of subjects.

“My job as an IPS officer is undoubtedly hectic. But it came with the opportunity to travel the world. Whenever I could find a little time between work commitments, I would quickly take out my camera and click as much as I could,” says Tewari.

From destinations all over the world to places like Nathu La, Ladakh, and the Andaman Islands in India, Tewari’s camera has captured it all. But wildlife continues to remain his favourite subject. “My fascination with tigers is inexpressible. It is something about their eyes, their movement, that speaks to my camera. I can never get bored of clicking them,” he says as he gets ready to pack his bags for his upcoming trip.