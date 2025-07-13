The water of human kindness

Every night, while the city sleeps, 75-year-old Alag Natrajan quietly begins his day. By 3.30 am, he’s already in his garden in the upmarket Panchsheel Park area, filling water tanks in the dark. For over eight years, this cancer survivor—known lovingly as Delhi’s “Matka Man”—has been on a mission: to quench the thirst of thousands who have nowhere else to turn for clean drinking water. Natrajan provides clean, potable water to over 7,000 Delhi residents, mostly slum dwellers, construction workers or homeless people. Once the water tanks are full, he takes his van—especially designed to carry the water tanks—around Delhi to fill over 100 matka (earthen pots) stands.

“I started doing this around eight years back. Back then, I used to work in a cancer hospice. They needed someone to assist with the burials and cremations of the homeless people. I used to drive an ambulance for the hospital and also help with cremations,” says Natrajan, adding that it was during this time that he saw people struggling with access to clean water.