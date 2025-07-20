Holidays in hell

The number of dark-themed sites is growing fast. “It’s partly because more people are travelling than ever before. As tourist numbers grow, so too does the development of new attractions to meet that demand,” says Dr Duncan Light, a principal academic at Bournemouth University. The numbers tell the story. In 2024, New York’s 9/11 Memorial and Museum drew 14 million visitors. Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial welcomed 2.2 million, including nearly three-quarters of a million international visitors. Auschwitz saw 1.83 million pass under its gate. On a single day, 36,000 people wandered the volcanic ghosts of Pompeii in Italy.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the dark tourism industry is projected to be worth USD 32.76 billion by 2025, and almost USD 40 billion by 2032. Countries like the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, India, Sri Lanka, Argentina, and Brazil are driving the boom. Some, like Pompeii and Hiroshima, are historical mile-markers. Others are heartbreakingly recent. In Israel, the site of the 2023 Nova music festival, where a Hamas attack left hundreds dead, is now a makeshift memorial.

Dark tourism isn’t always about war. In Japan, trekkers move quietly through Aokigahara, the eerie forest at the foot of Mount Fuji known for suicides. In the UK, the village of Eyam recalls an act of self-sacrifice: villagers quarantined themselves during the plague, sealing their own fate to protect others. In Dallas, US, visitors peer from the very window that changed American history: JFK’s assassination. At Jallianwala Bagh, bullet holes from the 1919 massacre have been preserved. Amritsar’s Partition Museum, the Cellular Jail in the Andamans, and the battlefields of Panipat all bear the imprint of violence and resistance. In Varanasi, tourists gather not to mourn but to witness ritual: fire-lit funeral pyres along the Ganges. “Tours like ‘Death & Rebirth’ in Varanasi or the ‘Tantrik Temples’ attract foreign travellers,” says Dr Nitasha Sharma, a lecturer at the University of Alabama, who specialises in the perception of dark tourism. Elsewhere, in Delhi, the rise of ‘Djinn walks’ has captured the imagination of local youth.