Crack the Carb Cycle

According to Srivastava, a typical week could look like this: Monday and Thursday are high-carb days because you’re lifting heavy at the gym. Tuesday and Saturday, being cardio days, are moderate-carb. On Wednesday and Sunday, your rest days, see a sharp drop in carbs. Protein intake stays fairly constant, but fat fluctuates inversely with carbs; more fat on low-carb days, less on high-carb ones. This kind of nutritional periodisation isn’t entirely new. Athletes have long tweaked their macros to meet the demands of competition and training. What’s changed is that now, everyday folks are giving it a whirl too, from tech bros trying to out-hack their metabolism to brides-to-be hoping to lean out before their big day.

From spreadsheets to supermarket aisles

For Maulikta Kohli, a 32-year-old marketing executive from Gurugram, carb cycling was the first diet that aligned with her life. “I’d tried keto, but I missed my rice too much,” she laughs. “With carb cycling, I could plan my dosa breakfasts around my spin classes and not feel guilty. But the diet wasn’t without its challenges. The first few weeks were confusing. I needed a spreadsheet to keep track of which day was high-carb and which one wasn’t. But once I got into the rhythm, it felt intuitive,” she adds.

Does the science stack up?

The science behind carb cycling is rooted in a principle known as metabolic flexibility, i.e., the body’s ability to switch between using carbs and fat as fuel depending on the need. A meta-analysis spanning 27 trials found that individuals on carb-cycling-style plans lost 8.2 per cent more total body weight over six months compared to those on standard diets, while also preserving lean muscle more effectively. Interestingly, these participants also maintained their resting metabolic rate within just 2 per cent of baseline, avoiding the metabolic slowdown that often derails long-term weight loss.

Additionally, a study published in MDLinx reported that participants on low-to moderate-carb diets, similar in pattern to carb cycling, burned 131 to 278 more calories per day than those on high-carb diets, suggesting a real impact on daily energy expenditure. “For those in strength training or looking to lose fat while retaining muscle, cycling carbs can make sense,” says Srivastava. “But it shouldn’t be seen as a quick fix. Many people jump into it without understanding their body’s needs. If you’re sedentary most days, even moderate carbs can be too much. Worse, the pendulum of high and low days can trigger disordered eating in vulnerable individuals, adds Srivastava.