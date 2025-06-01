Paddling through Peril and Purpose

The morning sun spills gold over the Dal Lake in Srinagar, setting its waters aglow like a sheet of molten glass. Wooden shikaras glide between narrow channels. At the edge of a quiet hamlet, Mohd Hussain, 14, steps into his boat with practiced ease; his uniform neatly pressed, shoes clean, and hair slicked back with a touch of water. He calls out a cheerful goodbye before pushing off. With each pull of the oar, the lake opens up before him, mirroring the sky above. Around him, the floating world stirs—homes puff trails of morning smoke, and the clatter of kitchen pots echoe softly over the water. It is a bright day, calm and clear. For boys like Hussain, days like this are a gift. Most mornings come with cold hands, wet cuffs, and winds that slap across the cheeks. Still, they row. Rain or shine. It is their daily journey to school—one shaped more by water and weather than by bells and buses. Hussain lives in Kand Mohalla, one of many small island communities tucked deep within the Dal Lake. These clusters sit surrounded by nothing but water. There are no streets, no honking autos or yellow school vans. Only channels and creaking wooden boats. For residents here, shikaras are everything—vehicles, supply carriers, ambulances, even cradles for babies rocked to sleep by the waves.

More than 50,000 people live in and around the Dal, spread across dozens of small hamlets like Kand Mohalla, Abi Karpora, Rainawari, and Gagribal. Most of the residents earn their living from the lake. They grow vegetables on floating gardens called raad, fish for carp, or work as boatmen, ferrying tourists across the lake. “We are the people of water,” says Shakeela Bano, a mother of three, as she prepares breakfast in her modest floating home. “The lake gives us food, work, and shelter. And we give it our life.” Each morning, she rows her children to school. Winters are the hardest. The water sometimes freezes, making the rowing difficult. “It’s like pulling your boat through honey,” she says with a tired smile. “But we still go. They must study.”