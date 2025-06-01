Stepping Out of the Box

Imagine a contemporary work of art that is deeply layered and concept-laden. Now, place it in an 11th-century fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Juxtaposing a heritage space that has stood for over a thousand years with a highly contemporary object, almost merging history with the present and future, makes it unique. Founded by The Saat Saath Arts Foundation, the fifth edition of The Sculpture Park was recently launched in collaboration with the Jaipur Centre for Art (JCA) at the Jaigarh Fort. Curator Peter Nagy says, “I looked for works that had a relationship with the decorative arts and would create a dialogue with the wall paintings.”

And the participating artists were more than happy. Subodh Gupta says, “While many people consider the white cube gallery space to be the ideal setting for displaying art, I find that unconventional spaces challenge my work and create a completely different atmosphere.” With his sculpture titled Kingdom of Earth, Gupta explores the idea of found objects, albeit from very different places and times. Rendered in stainless steel is a single column—part of the base from an ancient Greek temple (circa 6th-4th Century BC). Grafted to the side of the column is the bone of a dinosaur (the majority of dinosaurs were living during the Mesozoic Era, roughly 252 to 66 million years ago) that has been replicated in fibreglass. By bringing together these two objects, one man-made and the other organic, Gupta creates a contemporary artwork that confounds our understandings of both the passage of time and the recordings of history.