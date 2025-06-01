The Flight Face Fiasco

Amita Janavi was excited to fly back to Mumbai from Sydney, in time for her college farewell. The 21-year-old bought a new dress and shoes from Australia for the special occasion and was all set to get ready to go to her college soon after she landed.

But almost 11 hours of flying time did a number on her face. “It seemed like I had suddenly aged on that flight. My face looked dull, as if I was unwell,” she says.

According to cosmetologist Tushar Vishnoi, Janavi most likely experienced what is known as flight face. The increase in air pressure in an airplane and long flying hours dehydrates you and causes inflammation. “It sucks away moisture from your skin, making it dry and dull,” he says. “Carry a travel-friendly moisturiser and keep applying it on your face throughout the flight,” says Vihnoi. Wear a face mask with hyaluronic acid. That should help retain the moisture on your face.