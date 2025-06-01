The Flight Face Fiasco

Amita Janavi was excited to fly back to Mumbai from Sydney, in time for her college farewell. The 21-year-old bought a new dress and shoes from Australia for the special occasion and was all set to get ready to go to her college soon after she landed.
But almost 11 hours of flying time did a number on her face. “It seemed like I had suddenly aged on that flight. My face looked dull, as if I was unwell,” she says.
According to cosmetologist Tushar Vishnoi, Janavi most likely experienced what is known as flight face. The increase in air pressure in an airplane and long flying hours dehydrates you and causes inflammation. “It sucks away moisture from your skin, making it dry and dull,” he says. “Carry a travel-friendly moisturiser and keep applying it on your face throughout the flight,” says Vihnoi. Wear a face mask with hyaluronic acid. That should help retain the moisture on your face.
Anoopama Mukerjee Lohana of Sidhayu Wellness, promotes wellness through Ayurveda. She says that even your wrinkles look deeper after a long flight. While the condition can be reversed immediately after one is hydrated, it can be a cause of anxiety if one wants to look especially good for, say, a party or a wedding or an important interview. The only solution is to frequently mositurise your skin.
“Hydrate yourself before you get on that long flight,” Mukerjee suggests. “Drop three to four drops of Nabhi oil or sesame oil on your navel and massage it 11 times clockwise and 11 times anti-clock wise. “This will keep your entire body moisturised,” she adds.
“Carry slices of turmeric and ginger, soak them in a cup of hot water and have it as a soothing tea on the flight. It keeps you hydrated and balances your doshas”, says Mukerjee. Not an advocate of any synthetic products, she recommends using Kumkumadi oil as a facial mosituriser or splashing the face with a rose water spray. Lastly, avoid canned juices, tea, coffee or any sugary foods including desserts that can dehydrate you more.
“Also, use the flying time to catch up on some sleep. Wear an eye mask and doze off.” That she says is the best way to not feel dehydrated and tired after a long flight.
Here’s a more detailed look at what causes “flight face”:
Low Humidity: The air inside airplanes is very dry due to the recycled air and reduced humidity levels. This can lead to skin dehydration, making it dry, flaky, and potentially irritated.
Reduced Oxygen Levels: The air in the cabin also has lower oxygen levels, which can further affect skin health and contribute to dullness.
Cabin Pressure: The lower pressure inside the plane can cause minor swelling of eye tissues, leading to puffy eyes and potentially temporary vision changes.
UV Exposure: While not as significant as sunlight, the increased UV radiation at higher altitudes can also contribute to skin damage.
Other Factors: Dehydration, lack of sleep, and poor air quality can also worsen skin issues during and after a flight.