A gallery of human darkness

His most recent body of work sees the septuagenarian taking on a fresh challenge—the infrastructure boom transforming his long-time muse, the city of Mumbai. “Looking at what’s happening in Mumbai today, one feels impressed with all this development but simultaneously, one also wonders where will all this so-called push for progress ultimately lead us and how it will reshape our cities and our lives?” asks Patwardhan, who probes this theme in his latest solo show, sardonically titled Cities: Built, Broken. This travelling exhibition debuted at the Vadehra Art Gallery in Delhi earlier this year before stopping over at Mumbai’s iconic Jehangir Art Gallery and Tri Art and Centre in Kolkata. The show, which also had a prestigious preview at Frieze in London, is now headed to Kochi where it will open at the Durbar Hall Art Center in September.

While the 76-year-old artist’s love affair with Mumbai is rather well known, he has always identified himself, above all, as “a painter of people”. Often visually striking and masterfully composed with knowing references to art history, his work carries political and social connotations. The new paintings are no exception. The powerful acrylic work that gives the exhibition its title was intended as a commentary on recent instances of ‘bulldozer politics’. In another painting, we find a huge gathering on the street with a man emerging in the crowd holding up Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait. There’s also a scene from an Irani cafe, a typical motif in Patwardhan’s art, but this time, the sweet milky brew and khari biscuit is tinged with the news of conflict and war. War Zone Studio is perhaps the most emblematic of these images. It shows a helpless artist, wrestling with the inability to do anything to stop a war.