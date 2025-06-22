A Cartographer of the mind

“Rural land being divided between generations over time, will disappear. The work is influenced by a vivid memory from my hometown Chaughari in Odisha; as a child, I used to see the Subarnarekha River overflowing in the rains. There would be constant flooding and nature’s fury would wipe out everything. The poor villagers would have to remap the whole area again.” Sahu has also included a hand-drawn map of his village and even minor details like plot numbers in this painting.

“Most of my works start by revisiting or catching up with old memories and later connecting with other related areas from both contemporary times and the past,” says the 57-year-old artist. His primary concern is not to dwell on ideas of social justice but instead, to unravel “ordinary lives, tracing the connecting threads of ancient occupations and examining how traditional knowledge systems have survived many changes.”

Sahu trained as an electrical engineer and even worked briefly in a mine. His engineering background has long informed his artistic vision. Apart from incorporating cartographic surveys and technical drawings, he frequently plays around with text and typefaces. “As engineers, we refrained from including certain elements in a traditional architectural drawing. In art, I am free to experiment with different ideas, crafts and tools from other mediums in innovative ways and explore new possibilities,” smiles Sahu, who studied painting at the Kala Bhavana in Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan and MS University in Baroda.