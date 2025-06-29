Mistress of Spices

In December 2007, as thick snow blanketed the narrow lanes of Sonwar in Srinagar, 16-year-old Sumarty lay in bed, burning with a fever that refused to break. “Despite the warm blankets and endless home remedies, the fever just did not go away. Worried, my father took me to the hospital. The doctors performed a lumbar puncture, a routine test they said, to draw fluid from my spine. But that procedure turned into a nightmare,” recalls Sumarty. That lumbar puncture left her permanently disabled.

For months, Sumarty and her father chased hope from one city to another, clutching medical files and fragile expectations. From Srinagar to Mumbai, from private clinics to reputed hospitals, they went wherever a doctor promised even the faintest chance of recovery. “But each time, I came back disappointed,” says the now 33-year-old. For her, life as she knew it slipped away slowly, painfully. The breaking point came on an otherwise ordinary afternoon, when her father, the late Fayaz Ahmad Najar, returned home carrying a wheelchair. “It felt like the sky had come crashing down on me,” she says.