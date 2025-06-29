When the Brain Hits Pause

Unlike burnout, which typically results from chronic workplace stress leading to exhaustion and decreased performance, or depression, functional freeze manifests as disconnection. People in a functional freeze might appear ‘fine’ or even highly productive, but they’re emotionally numb, unengaged, or detached.

Cognitive signs often encompass foggy thinking or difficulty concentrating, over-intellectualising emotions, suppressing feelings subconsciously, confusion, difficulty making decisions, reduced responsiveness, speechlessness, memory retrieval issues, a sense of unreality, racing thoughts, hypervigilance or a pervasive sense of operating on ‘autopilot’.

Physical symptoms may include feeling tense, having difficulty breathing, experiencing headaches, stomachaches, or an increased heart rate. “Functional freeze happens due to chronic trauma—anything that makes a person distressed emotionally over time,” explains Dr Debanjan Banerjee, Neuropsychiatrist at APOLLO Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata. “The person outwardly appears fine, but inwardly there is significant accumulated stress that usually makes a person quite broken.” This state is managed by the body’s stress response systems, including the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems. “The dorsal vagal nerve mediates it, and there is a release of cortisol, the stress hormone, and hyperactivation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. The body resorts to freeze, and when this state is never discharged through healing, it becomes the default setting,” adds Dr Banerjee.

Under extreme stress, fragments of the experience get stored in the brain. When a similar trigger appears, even if unrelated, the brain reactivates that trauma. To cope, the body may disconnect the inner self, like a computer freezing when the network falters, entering a functional freeze to keep going.

Psychologist Sruthi Ravindran explains: “Many people now face higher levels of loneliness, long hours of physical immobility, and mounting socio-cultural pressures. With less time for fun or meaningful recreation, and rising dependence on substances, technology, and convenience, we find ourselves locked into lifestyles that may look efficient on the surface but are deeply unhealthy at their core.” Overcoming functional freeze involves both self-awareness and intentional practices to reconnect with one’s emotions and body. Accept, and counter it, advise the experts. Move to break the freeze.