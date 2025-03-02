Parenting a beautiful mind

On a sunny day, Alyx Albuquerque’s boundless joy is infectious. She bounces up from her computer at her design studio, Pumpkin Patch in Bengaluru. Her designs on trays, ornaments, pen stands, paintings, coasters, mugs, calendars, are on display. The 26-year-old ushers you to write in her guest book, calculates the bill—even adds a freebie bookmark! Her shadow teacher, Rebecca, now her colleague, helps Alyx in this entrepreneurial venture. Her mom Liz is a call away. After over two decades of trial and tribulations, learning, adapting and accepting Alyx’s autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis—difficulty with executive functioning, speech, attention, planning, movement, reasoning, sensory reactions, a lack of social interaction, and physical challenges—today, her confidence and ability to embellish life is unequivocal. It was the no holds barred explo- ration that her parents Liz and Adrian were steadfast on that was instrumental.

Giggling, Alyx chirps, “Gween-Gween,” pointing to Rebecca’s hoodie, a bright green. She communicates through colours, shapes, and resonating cues. Pumpkin Patch has seen this quiet-as-a-mouse girl upskill. Can society be kinder to families with a child who is neuro diverse—a condition largely associated with autism? Parenting children with special needs is an uphill battle; fighting conditioning, norms, stigma and denial. As parents embrace and celebrate the child’s difference, the quagmire of unpredictability grinds hard into their resolve. And society judges. Yes, even small acts of kindness, like giving a mother and child a seat on the bus can go a long way.

Parenting, tough as it is, its tenets are universal. For a child with special needs, the requirements more. “Autism has no individualised intervention, there is no formula to fit all,” cautions Sarbani Mallick, founder/ director, Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust, Bubbles Centre for Autism in Bengaluru. A usual complaint many have about Indian doctors is the absence of sensitivity. Forget about bedside manners, the diagnosis is conveyed to parents who have just learned that their child has a disability is conveyed with brutal directness. Prachi Deo, executive director, Nayi Disha, asserts, “Not just newly diag- nosed parents, but all such families face severe emotional trauma. The disability is informed with no sensitivity, and many are told, ‘The child will be this way, nothing can be done,’ without offering a sliver of hope. Such diagnosis has to be given with caution, care and empathy, enlightening parents on the way forward. We need systems, where a parent is oriented on life stage challenges, transition to adulthood, with hope and supportive eco systems.”