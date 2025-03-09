The Naked Truth

In the bustling, colour-soaked chaos of Kumbh Mela, few figures capture the imagination as profoundly as the Naga Sadhus. Draped in bhasma (ash), with their naked bodies—a canvas of ritual devotion—these ascetics appear both mystical and surreal—figures out of time and deeply rooted in it. They represent an ancient commitment to renunciation and spiritual enlightenment, their lives a vivid testament to the quest for liberation from worldly ties. Set up by Adi Shankaracharya, the eighth-century reformer saint and philosopher, as a monistic order known as ‘The Dasnamis’ (one bearing 10 names), the Nagas (meaning naked forest dwellers) were adept in the both shastra (weapons) and shaastras (scriptures).

Bhasmang is a series of photographs of Naga Sadhus, photographed at the Kumbh Melas of 2019 and 2025 by Bandeep Singh. These are studied portraits done after getting rare access and even staying inside their akharas. “Naga Sadhus are, without a doubt, the true denizens of the Kumbh and express the festival’s core essence and spirit. Seeing them for the first time in the 2013 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, felt like witnessing something otherworldly. I was fascinated in the same way as I am with images of Masaai warriors. The Naga Sadhus, in their own way, are spiritual warriors,” says the ace photographer.