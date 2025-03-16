The New World Order

ALLY KHRUSHCHEV BACKED CHINA IN 1962: Another eyeballto-eyeball confrontation was happening on the India-China border around the same time. India lost both the border war and land to China. Jawaharlal Nehru saw Mao as “half man, half devil” and accused the Indian Communists of wanting to “wash off his face so that it won’t be frightening, like a devil’s.” A trifecta of betrayal and self-interest emerged on the Asian theatre comprising Khrushchev’s USSR and Mao’s China at odds and Russia refusing to back India against China. Moscow suspended sale of MiG-21s. A week before the Chinese incursion, Khrushchev told a Chinese diplomat that the Soviet Union supported Beijing’s protests against India’s ‘territorial encroachment’; similar to what Trump is telling Zelenskyy on Putin’s behalf. On the day China’s PLA crossed into India, the power struggle between the Soviets and the Chinese was put in cold storage; in return Khrushchev expected Mao’s support in the Cuban Missile Crisis. China held off propaganda blitzes against Russia. But when Khrushchev blinked, a furious Mao called him a coward. Sick of Mao’s belligerence, Khrushchev revoked his position on selling MiG-21s to India. After five decades of fighting China, an unenviable task awaits Modi and India which had basked in the vishwaguru glow. South Block will have to navigate the US-RussiaChina triangle with deft diplomacy and trade dialogues.

WHY INDIA CANNOT TRUST TRUMP: The American president is an unreliable ally. He humiliated his ‘good friend’ Modi publicly at a press conference in Washington by announcing in the PM’s presence that the US would do the same to India with import taxes and “it no longer matters to us that much what they charge.” He even mocked an Indian reporter’s accent. After a few days of harsh tirades, Trump said that “somebody is finally exposing them (India) for what they have done.” Like in 1962, Russia is silent on the Trumpian offensive, considering India ignored Biden’s sanctions against buying Russian oil. Only it is the US playing the USSR with India this time, not China. Harsh Pant, Director, Studies and Head of the Strategic Studies Programme at Observer Research Foundation, Delhi, says, “As far as Modi and Trump are concerned, it’s not really a question of trust. It’s about what you can possibly do and how you can engage with an administration where the top leadership is seemingly devoid of a wider framework. Trump’s stance of challenging China’s dominance largely creates a space for India and the US to work together. While there are no indications that he is not going to do that, there are also no indications that he is giving it serious thought. He is blowing hot and cold on China; it puts India in a difficult situation.” Finally, after much dithering, the Indian government seems to have got its courage back. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal declared that India has made no commitments to the US over the tariffs; neither has the tariff hike begun. Should India give in, it will severely impact the economy. Goods like foreign cars, clothes and alcohol will become cheaper almost by half. The RSS which controls the levers of government won’t take this lying down because of their proSwadeshi ideology. Ideology is the minefield of international relations. Indian foreign policy took a slow U-turn after the Cold War. PV Narasimha Rao, India’s prime minster then, cautiously began to improve relations with the US, Western Europe, and China. In 1991, the movement for liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation began under Rao with IMF-returned economist Manmohan Singh at the helm. Indian foreign policy was initially shaped by Nehru’s “peacemaker” role while his daughter Indira wanted India to be a “security seeker”. Her stance almost changed the country into a Russian satellite. Ironically Modi and Nehru are on the same page with India seeking to play a larger role, offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. But Trump has no compunctions of conscience. The author of the Art of the Deal sees himself as a world solo peacemaker, negotiating with the Taliban before, and now Hamas and Ukraine. His allies are forced to swallow their bile because there is no Western world order without America.