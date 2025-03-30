The Great Visa Imbroglio

The cat was out of the bag. Before agents from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) banged on the apartment door of Ranjani Srinivasan in early March, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist, had been arrested from the Columbia University campus for supporting terrorist group Hamas. Ranjani’s visa had been revoked on March 5, 2025 by the Department of State for “advocating for violence and terrorism”. Having heard forceful thumping on the door, she saw through the keyhole, three federal immigration agents waiting outside. She didn’t let them in. When the agents turned up again for the second day in a row, she did not wish to endure the humiliation of arrest, confinement and deportation to India in chains. She told the New York Times she hadn’t participated in the protests.

She left her cat behind and flew to Canada using the new CBP Home App. Ranjani is one of the first aliens who accessed the new self-deportation feature on the App, which does not require the user to go through the formal deportation process. With ‘Operation Aurora’ Donald Trump is making good on his promise to deport anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terror activists who support Palestinian anti-Israel terror groups, illegal immigrants and gang members. However, Indian American business analyst, Manik Aggarwal says much of Trump’s diktats are, “to divert attention, as America needs Indian skilled, legal workers who follow due process and protocols.”

Manik may be right but it is no longer safe for all foreigners to live in the US. The fear that their visas, green card and even citizenship could be revoked on the flimsiest of excuses has made many of them nervous. IT CEO, Anand K, who has lived and worked in America, for two decades says, “For the President, America is a business, and he, Elon Musk and others are now getting together to get it back on track. In this regard, tariffs imposed on India, and other countries, scrutiny of who gets to be in America, and giving naturalised Americans their rights is their aim. He is simply addressing his constituency, and pleasing hardliners.”