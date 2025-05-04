Fatal Medicine

In February 2018, another startling case emerged after 33 people in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district tested positive for HIV. The culprit, Rajesh Yadav, a so-called doctor, would ride from house to house on his bicycle, offering a “magic treatment” for just `10. His “treatment”—an injection and three packets of some medicinal powder— promised to cure various ailments. Yadav reused the same syringe for all patients, spreading HIV among all thirty three. These bizarre incidents are not just limited to fake doctors. On April 16, a qualified doctor at a government hospital in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh— Suresh Chandra—was caught on video asking a five-yearold boy to smoke a cigarette as treatment for a cold. Widely shared on social media, the video sparked public outrage. Health authorities transferred the doctor, and ordered an enquiry.

But the scale of the problem of fake medical practitioners is staggering. In November 2023, the Delhi Police arrested two doctors and two fake doctors from a clinic located in Greater Kailash. Neeraj Agarwal, who operated the Agarwal Medical Centre, was a physician, but performed surgeries with the help of counterfeit credentials, along with Jaspreet Singh, Pooja Agarwal (Neeraj Agarwal’s wife who posed as a doctor), and former laboratory technician Mahender Singh (who also posed as a doctor). The issue came to light when a patient underwent gallbladder stone removal and experienced severe post-operative distress leading to his death.

At a debate titled ‘Public Health? Immediate Need for Action Against Quackery’ conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana, in March this year, it was highlighted that 75 per cent of fake doctors operate in Telangana alone, many of whom practice in urban centres like Hyderabad. Last year it was found that several unqualified individuals registered as doctors under the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) using forged documents and certificates of doctors from other states. A 2016 WHO report found that nearly one-third (31 per cent) of those claiming to be allopathic doctors in India in 2001 were educated only up to the secondary school level, and 57 per cent lacked any medical qualification. Though then Union Health Minister JP Nadda dismissed the report as “erroneous” in January 2018 during a Lok Sabha session, a subsequent FAQ on the National Medical Commission Bill, issued by the Press Information Bureau on August 6, 2018, confirmed that 57.3 per cent of personnel practicing allopathic medicine in India have no medical training.