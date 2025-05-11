Art’s New Pin Code

It has been a personal milestone for husband and wife duo Keshav Mahendru and Dhwani Gudka as they opened the doors to Subcontinent, Mumbai’s new art address, to the public recently with a show dedicated to the late Haku Shah. For the gallery’s founders, there couldn’t have been a better subject for an inaugural exhibition than Shah (1934-2019), who, apart from being a pioneering artist, was also an ethnographer, archivist, humanist and a pedagogue. “Haku Shah is one of these lynchpin figures in Indian modern art and yet, he doesn’t seem to have a solidified place in the canon because his work and ideology defies easy categorisation,” says Mahendru.

Curated by Jesal Thacker, Ya Ghat Bheetar/Rediscovering Form was Shah’s first major exhibition in Mumbai in over a decade and it explored his long and protean artistic practice, pivoting around his preoccupation with the feminine form as an embodiment of Mother Earth. The title of the exhibition was drawn from one of Shah’s emblematic paintings which itself was inspired by Kabir’s iconic poem.