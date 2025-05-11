The Aero Smiths

“The most difficult thing is hovering the plane vertically in the air—just like a helicopter,” he says hanging his radio-controlled airplane in air just a few inches above the ground. Flying some of these jets can cost up to `10 lakh—and one wrong move could end in a crash. Weather plays a big role too; gusty winds can create turbulence, just like in full-sized aircrafts. Landing can be tricky. “You hardly land without some damage. On days, it doesn’t even land in one single part. But, then you repair it, assemble it again. That’s what hobbyists love,” Jain smiles.

Seventy-nine-year-old Ajit Kumar Nagar, a former flight engineer for Airbus 300, has been passionate about the hobby for over five decades now. He often visits the field with his grandsons and has been training them for the past two years. He says, “My grandkids first experienced flying on a video game or a simulator. Then, I brought them on field once they had understood the fundamentals of flying.” His 18-year-old grandson, Abir, who dreams of becoming a pilot, shares, “Passion for flying runs in our blood. My father is a pilot, and my grandfather is a retired flight engineer. I’ve been learning aerobatics from him for the past two years.” He intends to learn to build models soon.

India has some 30,000-odd flying enthusiasts. But the high tax on imports has made flying difficult especially for newcomers. There are only one or two manufacturers in India producing RC models; most enthusiasts still rely heavily on imports. Until 2017, the government levied a 10 per cent import duty on these scaled-down models. But in an effort to curb toy imports from China, the duty was significantly increased—and aeromodels got caught in the crossfire. As a result, the cost of flying models is now almost double compared to what enthusiasts in the US or elsewhere pay, emphasis Jain.