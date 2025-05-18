Mornings are for Shedding

When 23-year-old Ahaana Sikka, a communications professional from Mumbai, first stumbled on the ‘Morning Shed’ trend on social media, she was intrigued. The concept of applying various skincare products to the face before going to bed and seeing a refreshed new person in the morning promised a transformative experience. Eager, Ahaana incorporated several serums with actives, hydrating essences and moisturisers, occlusives, under-eye patches, a silk hair wrap, and even a mouth tape into her nightly skincare regimen.

The goal of shedding is to enhance skin health and appearance passively, so you wake up glowing and, ideally, get long-term results. While the process can be customised, common elements include topical formulations and physical items such as heatless curlers, mouth tape, a chin strap, eye patches, an overnight sheet mask, and castor oil wraps—all removed in the morning as part of the “shed”, revealing what’s claimed to be smoother, brighter, and more sculpted skin.