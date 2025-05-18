Sky is Not the Limit

Want to know whether you need to carry an umbrella to work? Or keep your potted plants indoors so that they wouldn’t get destroyed in the rain? Or take a call on doing the laundry today? Just ask the weatherman. Exactly what Sumit Khandelwal, managing director, Anandam Sweets Pvt Ltd, did when he was setting up his brand. The Dehradun resident would regularly call meteorologist Anand Sharma. “Knowing the weather prediction helped me streamline my operations. If rain was predicted over the weekend, we wouldn’t have much footfall, but if it was going to be sunny, then we would have more customers. Sharma’s predictions helped me decide how much food to prepare,” he says. Many such instances made Sharma, president of the Indian Meteorological Society realise how weather impacts the lives and livelihood of people from all walks of life. He realised the answer was more awareness. Soon, he began conducting free, interactive sessions for students, doctors, engineers, IAS and IPS officers, forest officers, scientists and, well, just about everyone, helping them read the weather.

Sharma’s sessions are interactive and thought-provoking“I must have taught more than 10,000 people from Leh to Bengaluru, and from Mumbai to Shillong,” says the 63-year-old. He, however, asserts that these sessions are not enough for one to become a professional forecaster. “They will have to undergo rigorous training and work to gain experience in a forecasting unit,” he says, but he agrees that his sessions can give people a better understanding of weather, how it operates and to read and interpret the information put out by the IMD.