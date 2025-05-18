Sultan of Subversion

The Ottoman Man: Dreams of an Empire

Since rising to power in 2003, Erdogan has transformed Turkey’s political, cultural, and international landscape, prompting speculation that he dreams of resurrecting the Ottoman Empire and ruling it as a modern sultan. The Ottoman Empire (1300-1924), a multi-ethnic superpower that once spanned three continents, was defeated by British forces during World War I and collapsed, giving way to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s secular Turkish Republic. Indian Muslims had travelled to Turkey to fight in the moribund empire’s defence. Erdogan’s embrace of Islamic nationalism, consolidation of power, and assertive foreign policy have fuelled claims that he seeks to revive this imperial legacy, with himself wielding both political and religious authority. “Erdogan views himself to be the natural successor to Turkish invaders like Mahmud Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori who invaded India in the 11th and 12th centuries AD. Erdogan imagines he is a 21st-century Islamic conquistador cut in their mold,” says author and defence expert Iqbal Chand Malhotra. To this end, Erdogan has actively promoted Ottoman heritage to stoke national pride. He named Istanbul’s third Bosphorus bridge after Sultan Selim I, a conqueror who expanded the empire significantly. Cultural projects, such as restoring Ottoman-era mosques and building the Çamlıca Mosque in the style of Mimar Sinan—the fabled Ottoman architect, engineer and mathematician— evoke imperial grandeur. Erdogan funds television OTT series to foster nostalgia among his people for the Ottoman past. He ordered the national anthem to be played with Ottoman-style instruments. The mosque-ification of Turkey which began with Hagia Sophia, extended to turning a famous museum and the Byzantine Chora Church into mosques. These actions were widely seen as symbolic assertions of Ottoman and Islamic dominance. In 2017, after the failed coup, a constitutional referendum shifted Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential system, granting Erdogan near-unchecked powers. Critics liken this centralisation to the absolute authority of Ottoman sultans. Erdogan purged tens of thousands from academia, the bureaucracy, the judiciary, and the military. Turkish thinker Abdul Rehman Dilliak, aligned with Erdogan’s regime, even suggested the presidential system could pave the way for a caliphate, with Erdogan as the caliph. The president’s foreign policy, often termed “neo-Ottoman,” seeks to expand Turkey’s influence in former Ottoman territories. Military interventions in Syria, Iraq, and Libya, alongside assertive stances in the Eastern Mediterranean, are framed as efforts to reclaim regional dominance. For example, Erdogan justified intervention in Libya as protecting “Libyans of Ottoman descent.” In 2015, former Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, a key architect of this policy, claimed Turkey would “re-found the Ottoman state,” though he later distanced himself from Erdogan. By positioning himself as a leader of the Sunni Muslim world, Erdogan has promoted Islamic nationalism, supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and using gestures like the four-finger salute associated with the group. Erdogan told TIME magazine, “We cannot deny our Ottoman past… it’s a very natural right for us to use what was beautiful about the Ottoman Empire today.” In 2018, he called modern Turkey a “continuation” of the empire. Public narrative claims that Erdogan aims to “re-establish the Ottoman Empire, destroy Israel, conquer Jerusalem, and lead the Muslim world.” Before his ascent as a religious revivalist, Turkey enjoyed a cordial relationship with Israel. India’s partnership with the Jewish nation on fronts like defence and agriculture has contributed to Ankara’s existing hostility towards New Delhi.