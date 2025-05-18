The Drummer Boy

Ishaan Ghosh’s growing years were filled with music even before he realised it. Born into a family of legendary musicians—father is Pandit Nayan Ghosh, granduncle is Pannalal Ghosh and grandfather is Padma Bhushan Pandit Nikhil Ghosh—he says, “My father introduced me to music in the most engaging ways—through stories, anecdotes, and games.” A prodigy, his first solo tabla performance was when he was just two-and-a-half years old. Today his beats have led to the Rasa Experience—a concert series that will feature 12 curated events this year, each showcasing a scroll of legendary maestros and emerging contemporary classical artistes. The boy who played the tabla in college and was considered super cool by his friends is one of the promising Zakir Hussains of tomorrow.
Despite his family’s legacy, Ishan, now 24 years old has never felt a pressure to perform. “I’ve always felt a deep sense of responsibility. My introduction to music was so natural and joyful that I never associated it with stress or expectations.” He has performed with legends Pandit Jasraj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Dr N Rajam, Pandit Ajay Chakraborty, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Niladri Kumar, Rakesh Chaurasia, and Kaushiki Chakraborty. “One standout moment was when I accompanied Pandit Jasraj when I was just 17. After a three-hour concert, he took the mike and said, ‘If I get this kind of tabla accompaniment, I can sing for years to come.’ It was one of the greatest blessings of my career,” recollects Ishaan, who live sin Mumbai.
In 2018 he conceived ARAJ, a neo-classical band. “Initially, it was an experiment. We simply came together to play music, but the chemistry was so strong that it evolved into something bigger,” he smiles, adding, “We have a new album in the works and an exciting international tour ahead.” During an EDM festival in Europe, ARAJ played a completely acoustic Indian classical set amid high-energy electronic acts. “Initially, we weren’t sure how the audience would react, but they responded to our music with the same energy they have for electronic acts.”
The young maestro spends time with his father’s students, sharing insights and refining their skills. “Performing is a powerful way to spread knowledge, as it allows a larger audience to engage with and absorb the essence of classical music. Additionally, I plan to create more digital content to make classical music more accessible to a wider audience.” At the same time, he feels that Indian classical music is so vast and dynamic a field that it doesn’t require reinvention. “As a Gen Z artist, I focus on making classical music more engaging,” says the youngster, who lives by his grandfather’s words: “Music is not a luxury, it’s a necessity—as essential as food.”
He calls the tabla his “twin”, and “best friend”, an instrument with life and an energy of its own his sure fingers have mastered.