The Drummer Boy

Ishaan Ghosh’s growing years were filled with music even before he realised it. Born into a family of legendary musicians—father is Pandit Nayan Ghosh, granduncle is Pannalal Ghosh and grandfather is Padma Bhushan Pandit Nikhil Ghosh—he says, “My father introduced me to music in the most engaging ways—through stories, anecdotes, and games.” A prodigy, his first solo tabla performance was when he was just two-and-a-half years old. Today his beats have led to the Rasa Experience—a concert series that will feature 12 curated events this year, each showcasing a scroll of legendary maestros and emerging contemporary classical artistes. The boy who played the tabla in college and was considered super cool by his friends is one of the promising Zakir Hussains of tomorrow.

Despite his family’s legacy, Ishan, now 24 years old has never felt a pressure to perform. “I’ve always felt a deep sense of responsibility. My introduction to music was so natural and joyful that I never associated it with stress or expectations.” He has performed with legends Pandit Jasraj, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Dr N Rajam, Pandit Ajay Chakraborty, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Pandit Ronu Majumdar, Niladri Kumar, Rakesh Chaurasia, and Kaushiki Chakraborty. “One standout moment was when I accompanied Pandit Jasraj when I was just 17. After a three-hour concert, he took the mike and said, ‘If I get this kind of tabla accompaniment, I can sing for years to come.’ It was one of the greatest blessings of my career,” recollects Ishaan, who live sin Mumbai.