The Tantric in the Thangka

Most artists believe their practice is a form of meditation as it forces them to be completely present, focused on the activity and mindful of its outcome. Tibetan artist Anay Ngawang Chodak’s meditation is art. He refers to his paintings as spiritual offerings, calling their creation, “a way to share the essence of the teachings of Buddha beyond words, of embodying Buddhist philosophy instead of simply depicting it.” His works were recently on display at Delhi’s Arushi Arts, titled Oneness: Exploring Universal Values—Chodak’s first solo show in India. Through 21 paintings completed over a period of nearly 10 years, one is witness to the different stages of his artistic journey.

Chodak, who spends his time between Kathmandu, Nepal, and New York City, US, is a devoted Buddhist practitioner and direct descendant in the lineage of Repa Dorje Chang. Pretty cool as labels go; Repas are solitary tantrics, but within a particular lineage or tradition. “Dorje Chang” is Tibetan for Vajradhara, the primordial Buddha. Chodak is also a master of the Buddhist thangka painting, which depicts deities and scenes from the life of the Buddha, influential lamas and bodhisattvas. Chodak’s refinement of this rarefied art form earned him the prestigious position of the artist-in-residence at the Dalai Lama’s home to complete a prominent Buddhist project from 2003 to 2021. Chodak was also chosen to complete the mural thangka paintings in the sanctum sanctorum of the five-story Great Stupa in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.