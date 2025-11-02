Beauty and the best

Pointless Geometry

The square nail shape is timeless for a reason—straight, parallel sides and a clean, right-angled tip that means business. Think high-shine neutrals, creamy milk-bath finishes, and that perfectly crisp edge that screams effortlessly put-together. Perhaps, that’s why square (and soft-square) manicures are this season's ultimate power move even among celebrities.

“The shape is trending across all lengths, from short, practical tips to medium and longer lengths, and is being embraced for its clean, polished, and universally flattering aesthetic. It is a decisive move away from extreme shapes like stiletto or coffin nails,” says Kanchan Punjani, Jean Claude Biguine Salons.

If sharp corners aren’t your vibe, say hello to the soft square (aka the squoval). This chic cousin smoothens out the edges for a subtler finish—perfect compromise for a practical yet fashionable manicure. “This variation is particularly suitable for people who work heavily with their hands or have fragile nails,” she adds.