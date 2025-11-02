Beauty and the best

Beauty this season is rewriting the rules. It’s getting smart, fusing science with style and with indulgence. And it’s no longer about layering makeup products but following smart routines, precise geometry, and sticking to your personality with minimal effort. From the glossy bounce of “skinified” hair to the power of the square nail and the rise of AI-personalised beauty—these five beauty trends are redefining the glamour this season.
Pointless Geometry
The square nail shape is timeless for a reason—straight, parallel sides and a clean, right-angled tip that means business. Think high-shine neutrals, creamy milk-bath finishes, and that perfectly crisp edge that screams effortlessly put-together. Perhaps, that’s why square (and soft-square) manicures are this season's ultimate power move even among celebrities.
“The shape is trending across all lengths, from short, practical tips to medium and longer lengths, and is being embraced for its clean, polished, and universally flattering aesthetic. It is a decisive move away from extreme shapes like stiletto or coffin nails,” says Kanchan Punjani, Jean Claude Biguine Salons.
If sharp corners aren’t your vibe, say hello to the soft square (aka the squoval). This chic cousin smoothens out the edges for a subtler finish—perfect compromise for a practical yet fashionable manicure. “This variation is particularly suitable for people who work heavily with their hands or have fragile nails,” she adds.
Making a Statement
Move over subtle glam and make up focused around lips. The statement eyes trend is painting the town neon and this time it's all about eyes. Daring colours, unexpected shapes, and inventive texture—it’s a full-blown art form for your eyelids. Eyes are no longer just the window to the soul—they’re the main event.
From Mumbai's Lakmé Fashion Week to Paris Haute Couture shows dripping in geometric metallic liners, statement eyes made one thing clear: subtle is out, and extra is in.
“The trend works by merging striking pigments with precision detailing, often balanced by clean skin and minimal lips to keep attention on the eyes, whether through a pop of shimmer under the brow, a contrasting liner wing, or a full-blown artistic eye design,” says Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Shahnaz Husain Group.
Skinified Scalp
The biggest buzz in hair right now? Skinification. Just like your face, your hair deserves ingredients that nourish from the inside out—think proteins, amino acids, and natural butters. The wavy, bouncy look perfectly embodies this health-first movement.
“It’s not about tight curls or poker-straight looks, but about celebrating your hair’s natural body with more volume, movement, and shine. The look is polished yet effortless, with a soft, touchable texture that feels genuinely healthy,” says Saumya Yadav, co-founder of &Done Hair. The secret isn’t a shelf full of heavy styling products. It’s commitment to hair wellness. And that signature bounce? It comes from strong, hydrated strands built through nourishing, reparative care.
Sleek & Smart
Effortless, polished, and undeniably modern—sleek hair is the ultimate statement of understated elegance. It doesn’t scream for attention, yet it turns heads with its refined simplicity. Expect bold, sharp shapes like the Baroque Bob or textured bob, perfectly tailored for Indian hair with minimal maintenance.
“It is less about volume and more about control and grace. A clean part and polished texture instantly elevates even the simplest outfit,” says Qurat Syed Deshmukh, MD, Lemon Salons.
Sticking to the Trend
It’s quick, it's effortless and gives that perfect dewy look within seconds. After making waves in West, Stick Blushes are stealing the spotlight in India. Beauty brands are sticking to the trend with playful concepts like blush stacking, sunset glow, and sun-kissed looks. Even sculpted, contoured styles are moving away from bronzers, favouring brown-toned blushes that warm, structure, and stay skin-like.
“People today are becoming more impatient and want beauty that works faster and fits into their on-the-go lives,” says Harshita Rai Ketan, Founder, The Skin Diet Company, on rise of minimal and skin-first beauty.