Lessons from the hills

In a classroom at Suraah school in Dehradun’s Katapatthar village, students receive a fictional letter from archaeologist Alexander Cunningham, requesting their help in investigating an Ashokan edict found nearby. Curious, the children visit the site, study the ancient inscriptions, and then respond to Cunningham’s question: If you were to leave behind an edict of your own, what would it say and in what language?

This curiosity-driven and student-led journey into history, is one among the many lessons that take place at the school everyday, one that reflects the philosophy of its founders, Shrey and Jyoti Rawat, who believe learning should start with wonder rather than textbooks.

Lovingly called the ulta-pulta school by children, Suraah was born out of Shrey’s response to a growing concern in Uttarakhand’s hill villages: families moving to cities in search of better education and livelihood, leaving local schools deserted. As of 2024, as many as 16,000 schools across the state had shut down due to dwindling enrolments. For Shrey, the question was not just about keeping schools open, but about ensuring that the children who remained received an education that spoke to their lives. “Dehradun may be known as the school capital of India, but most of its institutions are elite and far beyond the reach of local students,” says Shrey. “Schooling in India is often standardised and rote-based. We have built a pedagogy that is transdisciplinary, child-led, and rooted in the children’s own surroundings.” For children here who walk almost 5 km to schools in the plains, it is also a breath of fresh air, a gateway to learn from the hills and skies around them.