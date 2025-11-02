Living under a rock

We all know that one person—the drama magnet who can turn a chill conversation into an emotional cage match. Every reply, every explanation, every defence just drains you dry. Enter grey rocking. It’s exactly what it sounds like: you become dull, uninteresting, unmoved—a grey rock. No reactions, no arguments, no emotional fuel for their chaos. You switch your brain to airplane mode: present, but unreachable. The result? Their chaos fizzles, and your sanity stays intact.

When Anamika Mishra, a homemaker, stumbled upon the concept on Instagram she thought it was just another fad. “But I tried it with someone who kept picking fights, and it actually worked.” She stayed calm, gave short, neutral answers, and didn’t react. Initially, it felt strange, and almost curt. But the peace was worth it. “I realised looking after my own peace doesn’t mean I stopped caring, it just meant I started caring for myself too,” she adds.

The purpose isn’t to punish the other person; it’s to protect yourself. As Dr Pranati Kapoor, a mental health expert, explains “Grey rocking is a self-protective strategy. It involves responding in a calm, neutral, and disengaging manner so that the other person receives no emotional ‘fuel’ to continue their behaviour.”

Though it might sound similar to Stonewalling, it's different. Unlike Stonewalling, which aims to punish, grey rocking protects. It isn’t dodging or shutting people out, but shutting chaos out. The intent isn’t to manipulate, but it’s to reclaim emotional safety when dialogue no longer serves it. The strategy is particularly useful in situations where confrontation feels unsafe or ineffective.