The future of a stable India depends on UBI

Kerala, we are told, is now the first state in India to be declared “extreme poverty-free.” It is a magnificent headline and, if true, a substantial achievement. The government deserves a grudging nod for this coordinated effort, for at least proving that moving people beyond the World Bank’s meagre $2.15-a-day benchmark is logistically possible.

Yet, one cannot help but notice this with only profound cynicism. Even as the state prepares its triumphant banners, voices from tribal heartlands like Wayanad are calling the whole exercise a hollow, administrative fiction. Activists argue that their communities still struggle for a single square meal, still exist in makeshift shelters without sanitation, and that the state’s meticulously ‘uplifted’ count fails to capture the raw, daily misery of the most marginalised. This is a fundamental flaw in our system that allows the most neglected to exist in a state of perpetual want, while the political class trades in grand, unverified declarations.

However, Kerala’s attempt must be seen as a necessary, if ultimately insufficient, endeavour. At least, the priorities appear to be right when one compares Kerala’s consistent focus on human development indices. Kerala’s achievements in education, health, and on a foundational level of social security are a stark contrast to the empty boasts of highly industrialised states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, or Uttar Pradesh. These economic behemoths flaunt colossal GDPs and produce billionaires at a rapid pace. Yet, their human development scores often reveal a brutal reality. The majority of their population lives in a subsistence-level existence. They are just an afterthought, and that too during the election times. Kerala, by contrast, has at least anchored its claim to glory in the fundamental dignity of its populace, a far more honest measure of progress than the mere size of its economy. A modestly prosperous state with people living in dignity is far better than a wealthy state with starving people; it is a moral and systemic failure.