The many faces of facials

Tanning is real. Whether it’s from a fun vacation on the beach side, or routine exposure to sun—we all get tanning. But, there are ways to deal with it other than the regular salon visits and anti-tan facials. Even facials are evolving. They don’t just come in different prices, and packages, but with a whole different science and approach.

There are three kinds of facials: medical facials, salon facials and hydrafacial. Though at times, they are called interchangeably. But it shouldn’t.

Hydraacial: the brand name that overlapped everything

Hydrafacial isn’t a facial technique and should not be confused with one. It’s a trademarked brand name known for its multi-step approach to facial rejuvenation. Relatively easy and non-invasive, it involves a hydration method using a patented device called Vortex-Fusion.

While it may offer immediate hydration, it may not deliver the same level of clinical results as medical facials, especially when it comes to addressing specific skin concerns. Remember, skincare is a routine, be careful before you take a quick way out.

Salon Facials: the pampering process

Commonly offered in beauty salons, spas, or wellness centres, this is a typical facial performed by estheticians who specialise in skincare. It usually incorporates standard skincare procedures using commercially available products.

However, due to lack of medical know-how, equipment, and access to the same ingredients as dermatologists, estheticians end up resorting to more readily available ingredients like bleach, and chemical peels for instant glow which can damage your skin.

Salon facials also use steam and hand massages which are not good for skin as they can lead to faster skin sagging. For long-term healthy skin, it’s best to avoid hand massages.