Her story, her power

It happens from cricket fields to every field of life. Without struggle there can be no awakening. Faith, perseverance, and surrender to a higher force turn pain into power. I have lived this truth—through the rise, the fall, and the rise again. There was a time when every bone in my body was broken, my face disfigured, and my breath nearly gone. The world that once applauded me, turned away. Yet resilience has a way of rewriting fate. It lifts you from ashes into light. No matter how hard it gets, if you keep believing, you win—not just for yourself, but for every woman who ever doubted she could.

Reading a recent news feature on the Women’s Premier League, I felt that same quiet triumph. For the first time, brands promoting the league have chosen not actresses, but the women cricketers themselves—athletes who fought their way into a game long dominated by men. Their skill, determination, and grit are now the face of India’s newest commercial success story, valued at $148 million. This is more than a sporting milestone; it is a cultural shift. Women are no longer symbols. They are the story.

As one of India’s first self-empowered women in the public eye, I remember the 1990s when independence in a woman was often misunderstood. In Aashiqui, my debut film, the character I played said, “I want to, myself, on my own, become something—and give something back.” That line became my reason to take the role. It mirrored my own belief that a woman must define her purpose beyond validation. Decades later, watching real women—strong, unapologetic, professional athletes—represent India’s dreams both on screen and on the field, I feel a deep resonance.