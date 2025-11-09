Radiance rush

I’ve been using the Ceuticoz Ivorine Vitamin C & Glutathione Daily Moisturizer and the Ceuticoz Ivorine Lightweight Mineral Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ for a few weeks now, and I have to say—my skin is thriving! The moisturiser feels super smooth and light. It sinks in quickly, doesn’t make my skin oily, and gives a nice, healthy glow. It has Vitamin C and Glutathione, which sound fancy but basically mean my skin looks brighter and fresher. Every morning, I look a little more awake—even on days when I’m definitely not. It also layers perfectly under makeup, which is a huge plus. The sunscreen is my new favourite part of the routine. It’s truly lightweight—no sticky feeling, no white cast, and no weird smell. It feels like nothing on the skin but still gives full protection from the sun. I even forget I’m wearing it, which is rare for a mineral sunscreen! Together, they make such a perfect pair. The moisturiser adds glow, and the sunscreen locks it in while keeping my skin safe. I’ve actually started getting compliments on how fresh my skin looks—and I’m not complaining! If you want a combo that feels good, looks good, and makes your skin happy, this is the duo to try. It’s skincare that makes you smile every morning.