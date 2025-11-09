The good mafia and their climate cartel

In a world growing hotter and harsher by the day, a band of young Indians decided to fight back—with ideas, not anger. When Arjun P Gupta talks about the Sustainability Mafia, his eyes light up. “We’re all in on climate action,” he says, grinning. “And we believe in giving more than we get.” At its heart, SusMafia is a support system for India’s young climate innovators, a network connecting early-stage founders to mentors, investors, and partners who understand that climate solutions need patience and purpose more than speed. With over 60 climate entrepreneurs, it helps founders with resources, access investment, talent, and business development opportunities.

What began in 2017 as a few friends swapping survival tips for their struggling startups has morphed into a buzzing family of founders, students, scientists, and investor, all bound by one question: How can I help? It doesn’t work like a typical accelerator. There are no stiff pitch decks or boardroom rehearsals. Instead, there are open sessions, mentorship circles, and peer-led discussions where people share real problems—from figuring out their business model to surviving burnout. Think of it as a matchmaking hub for changemakers: connecting a student with a clean-water startup, or an engineer with a waste-recycling founder looking for a co-creator.

Take Vaibhav, for instance. In 2022, he stumbled into the group’s Climate Ninja programme not entirely sure what he wanted to build—only that he wanted to help. The sessions weren’t about jargon or grand plans; they were about people. Over coffee and chaos, Vaibhav met others who spoke the same language of late nights, big dreams, and clean air. By the end, he wasn’t just inspired; he was equipped with friends, mentors, and the courage to turn his idea into a working prototype. “I know what I’m doing now,” he laughs, still sounding surprised.