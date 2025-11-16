A Bengaluru school is blending ancient Indian values with modern education

The clacking of a handloom, the smell of fresh earth, and the joy of building a treehouse are all part of how learning unfolds at Vidyakshetra, a new-age yet traditional school in Bengaluru. In its classrooms, students connect wires to voltmeters, work with pulleys, mix chemicals, weave, and build, in an effort to not learn by rote or textbooks but by experience itself.

Founded in 2016 by Muneet and Preethi Dhiman, Vidyakshetra reimagines education by combining ancient Indian values with contemporary learning. The school admits only 20 children each year from more than 900 applications, focusing not on exams but on alignment with its ethos. “We evaluate parents to see if they understand our philosophy,” says Muneet. “If the parents are too caught up in consumerism or disconnected from traditional practices, they will not fit in. They must be comfortable with the idea that their children will have no exams and no textbooks.”

A sense of community is a value that the school cherishes. All parents live within an 18-kilometre radius, and take on key responsibilities, such as managing the kitchen, transport, and administration. Some of them even collaborate on research and textbook writing. “For us as parents, there is no retirement,” says Raghavendra Poonacha, father of two students. “We become part of the school and contribute in multiple ways. A few may even start Vidyakshetras elsewhere. The idea is to redefine education with the right concepts from the past.”

The school does not charge fixed fees. “At the end of the academic year, we share next year’s budget, and parents contribute what they can. The rest comes from donations and CSR support,” says Muneet.

Vidyakshetra’s curriculum blends its own models with the National Open School system. For children aged six to 12, it follows the Panchakosha Vikas model, in which one teacher teaches all subjects, linking them together for six years. Students are introduced to 24 subjects and hands-on crafts such as weaving, pottery, knitting, and music. “We have created labs for physics, chemistry, and biology with more than 300 experiments that help children understand how things actually work,” says Muneet.