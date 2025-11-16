Behind the eyes of the tigress

At a small pavement stall in Pushkar, packs of postcards are neatly laid out beside handmade Banjara-style bags. The woman selling them, Pappu Devi, looks away when asked about the photograph on the postcards: It’s her own, taken more than 20 years ago. Back then, she was a street seller, when a photographer at the fair stopped to capture what was called her ‘tigress eyes’. The image travelled beyond Pushkar, finding its way to postcard racks across India.

Now in her late 30s, Devi still lives in the same town, married to a safari driver. The postcards still sell, but she has never received recognition or payment for them. “People should have some respect,” she says, at the recently concluded Pushkar Mela.

Unlike ‘Mona Lisa’, a girl named Moni Bhonsle from the Banjara community who was “discovered” at the Kumbh Mela earlier this year and swiftly found fame on social media, with an upcoming Bollywood debut, Devi didn’t get the same attention or contracts on her way. This doesn’t stop Devi from feeling happy for Bhonsle. “Yes, I know about her,” she says. “I’m happy for her.” After a pause, she adds, “What is in her destiny is hers, and what is in my destiny is mine.”