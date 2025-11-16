Devil’s doctor: Inside the mind of the urban terrorist

The alarm buzzes at 6.30 am. Dr X stretches, yawns, and grabs his phone, scrolling briefly through the news feed while sipping a meticulously brewed cappuccino. By 7, he is dressed in a crisp white coat, stethoscope slung around his neck, ready for a day at one of Delhi’s most prestigious medical colleges. To the world, he is the embodiment of success: disciplined, intelligent, socially engaged. But beneath the polished exterior lies another life—a world of encrypted chats, radical forums, and ideological debates that occupy his evenings and nights. For years, it was believed that knowledge, comfort, and status could inoculate a person against radical thought. Today, that illusion has crumbled. Dr Anjali Mehra, sociologist at Pune University, observes: “For decades, we assumed that education and socioeconomic stability would act as a buffer against extremism. What we are seeing now challenges that assumption. Radicalisation is no longer limited to those with nothing to lose; it is increasingly appealing to those who have everything society deems valuable—degrees, jobs, and social standing.”
Somewhere, a newly minted IT engineer—let’s call him ‘A’—begins his day in perfect rhythm: morning stand-ups with the tech team, reviewing code commits, mentoring interns, and delivering client presentations. He laughs easily, shares memes on Instagram, and stays late to help debug a tricky issue—all with an extremist ideology lurking in the shadows. It’s a paradox: the same analytical mind that writes flawless code also deconstructs and reconstructs radical narratives with chilling precision.
Prof. Rakesh Nair, political sociologist at Delhi University, refers to this as “white-collar terror.” “The rise of ‘white-collar terror’ is a reflection of how ideology has evolved to target intellect rather than desperation. These individuals are drawn not by poverty but by narratives that give them a sense of purpose, identity, and moral righteousness.” Both the aforementioned cases are textbook examples: affluent, educated, socially connected—but drawn to a world of radical purpose that promises meaning and absolutes. Dr Shalini Kapoor, clinical psychologist, explains the psychology of such individuals: “They often exhibit a form of moral absolutism—they believe their actions are justified in the service of a higher cause. Their education and analytical skills can make them more methodical, disciplined, and harder to detect.”
In discussions with peers, both A and X are charming, curious, and intellectually stimulating. Yet, under the surface, conversations sometimes take subtle ideological turns—questions about morality, justice, and societal “failures” become vehicles to rationalise violence. Dr Ritu Agarwal, social psychologist, notes: “Extremist networks now exploit the very qualities that society values—critical thinking, ambition, and curiosity. Online platforms, encrypted messaging, and peer influence allow these individuals to rationalise violence and normalise it within their own circles.” Their curiosity, once a source of academic excellence, now becomes a lens through which extremist narratives gain legitimacy.
For example, ‘B’ is precisely that new paradigm: a man with everything society prizes, yet willing to embrace destruction in the name of ideology. By midnight, he is still in his faculty apartment on campus. The corridors outside are silent, but his mind refuses to rest. He pores over encrypted chat threads, exchanges long, coded messages with global networks, and debates tactics with unseen interlocutors who speak the same intellectual tongue. On his desk lie academic journals, revolutionary manifestos, and policy white papers—all annotated, cross-referenced, and fused into a worldview that feels both rational and moral. In his mind, violence is not chaos—it is correction. Not criminal—it is necessary.
Dr Vinayak Menon, criminologist and security analyst, warns that traditional models of profiling extremists no longer hold. “In the past, you could profile potential extremists based on social marginalisation or economic disadvantage. That model no longer works. Today’s radicalised youth may be top of their class, financially independent, and socially integrated—yet ideologically committed to violence.”
The faces of terror have often been disturbingly sophisticated—educated, articulate, and strategically aware. Long before the world began to speak of the “new educated terrorist,” figures like Osama bin Laden embodied that paradox. Bin Laden was not a product of deprivation but of privilege: born into a wealthy Saudi construction dynasty, educated at King Abdulaziz University where he studied economics and civil engineering, and fluent in the language of political grievance. His charisma and ideological conviction—amplified by education and access—helped transform a regional militant movement into a global network of terror.
This pattern has repeated across decades and continents. Many of the 9/11 hijackers, including Mohamed Atta, held university degrees. Atta himself had a master’s in urban planning from the Technical University of Hamburg, Germany. The London 7/7 bombers included graduates and professionals, as did the perpetrators of the Paris and Brussels attacks. A 2016 study by the World Bank titled Terrorism, Education, and Development revealed that nearly 69 per cent of ISIS recruits in its database had received at least secondary education, and one in five held a university degree. The report concluded that “education does not inoculate individuals against extremism; in some cases, it may enhance their capacity for ideological commitment and operational effectiveness.”
India, too, has faced this unsettling reality. Several accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks were educated and technically trained. David Headley, who conducted reconnaissance for the attack, attended elite schools and later ran businesses in the US. More recently, the rise of radicalised youth from engineering and medical colleges across Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi underscores the shifting profile of extremism. The 2018 Observer Research Foundation paper Radicalisation of Educated Youth in India observed that higher education no longer guarantees ideological immunity. Instead, the internet, echo chambers, and a yearning for purpose often make educated youth more susceptible to radical worldviews. The notion that terrorism springs from deprivation is giving way to a darker truth—radicalisation thrives where intellect meets alienation. Studies from Princeton and King’s College London echo this: ideology finds fertile ground not merely in despair, but in disillusionment. The educated terrorist is, in many ways, a product of modernity’s contradictions—wired into the global world yet seeking meaning in its destruction.
License to Kill
On the evening of November 10, 2025, Delhi’s oldest quarter was alive in its usual chaos. Horns blared along Netaji Subhash Marg, tourists drifted toward the Red Fort’s sandstone arches, and vendors sold roasted peanuts under flickering bulbs. Just another day closing in the capital—until, in the space of a heartbeat, the soundscape changed.
A slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station, its fireball slicing through the evening air. Glass shattered across shopfronts, smoke rose in spirals, and the dense traffic stilled as screams replaced engines. Within seconds, a routine commute became a scene of devastation. Thirteen lives were lost, dozens injured, and the street—so ordinary minutes before—was reduced to ash and silence.
Those who survived describe an uncanny stillness that followed the blast. Rickshaw drivers abandoned their vehicles. Shopkeepers stumbled out, faces covered in soot. The metro gates were sealed, phones began to ring endlessly, and sirens rolled in waves from the direction of Chandni Chowk. Somewhere among the chaos, a street vendor kept calling for his missing son. A tourist, still clutching her camera, stood frozen before the flames.
Delhi has seen violence before. Yet something about this attack feels different. It did not strike the hidden corners of the city or its neglected outskirts—it tore into the beating heart of daily life, where locals, workers, and travellers converge without thinking. The symbolism of the Red Fort, that emblem of independence and identity, now stood blurred behind smoke and twisted metal.
By dawn, forensic teams in white suits were combing through the wreckage, collecting fragments of the car, traces of ammonium nitrate, and a handful of belongings—charred handbags, melted phones, a child’s sandal. The site was cordoned off. Traffic advisories urged commuters to avoid Old Delhi altogether. Even from miles away, people said they could feel it—the quiet weight of disbelief that comes after an act of terror. Authorities say the individuals linked to the blast were not the stereotypical foot soldiers of hate, but educated, urban, and skilled. Among those detained were people with medical backgrounds, access to funds, and the ability to procure high-grade materials without raising suspicion.
They were healers by profession, not the kind of people you’d imagine linked to an explosion that ripped through one of Delhi’s most iconic spaces. They don’t fit the old profile. They are neither the ragged youth from a border town, nor the angry dropout driven by despair. They could be your neighbour, your doctor, your classmate—the one who holds the door open for you at a café, nods politely during a morning run, maybe even treats your fever. They are articulate, disciplined, and frighteningly ordinary.
They are often those who appear to belong, people who move through airports with ease, attend universities, hold jobs, and live in apartments much like anyone else. A senior Delhi Police officer says, “When we arrived at the Red Fort, the devastation was unlike anything we’ve seen in the city in recent years. But what shocked us even more was discovering who was behind it—doctors, educated professionals. It completely upends the profile we’ve used for decades.” When radicalisation takes root among the privileged, it bypasses the fences built to contain it. Technology, education, and comfort—once seen as safeguards—can now serve as cover. A Delhi Police investigation officer says, “Normally, we can identify patterns based on socio-economic backgrounds or previous criminal records. Here, the suspects had no criminal history. They were people trusted by society, yet allegedly involved in something this destructive. That makes detection and prevention much harder.”
The names emerging from the probe were doctors—people trained to save lives, not take them. Among them, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, a physician from Pulwama who taught and practiced at Al Falah University’s medical college in Faridabad. His rented flat, a short drive from campus, concealed nearly three tonnes of explosives—ammonium nitrate, detonators, and other components that could level an entire block. Another name followed: Dr Shaheen Sayeed, a Lucknow-born practitioner at the same hospital, accused of playing a far more insidious role. Investigators say she was tasked with setting up a women’s recruitment network for the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, targeting educated professionals and students under the guise of “social awareness groups.” The third key figure, Dr Umar Mohammad, also from Pulwama, is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20 that became the bomb itself. DNA samples from his family are being matched with remains found at the blast site.
Their profiles read like a résumé of success: educated, well-employed, financially stable. And yet, they stood accused of plotting terror attacks. “This isn’t the slum-bred radical with nothing to lose,” said an intelligence officer involved in the case, requesting anonymity. “These are people with access, intellect, and influence. They are educated in anatomy—but they’ve turned it against humanity.”
The revelation has left India’s security establishment rattled. For decades, the narrative of terror in India followed a familiar script—men from deprived, disillusioned backgrounds, recruited through networks of poverty and grievance. The 1993 Bombay blasts, the Delhi markets bombings of 2005, the coordinated train attacks in 2006—all carried out by individuals drawn from the lower rungs of society, united by anger and alienation. Their radicalisation followed an identifiable path: madrassas, militant handlers, secret training camps, foreign funding.
This time, the trail led to a university lab and a rented apartment stacked with chemicals. “It’s like they’re rewriting the terrorist manual,” said another senior Delhi Police official. They don’t need handlers across the border anymore. They radicalise online, raise money through legitimate jobs, and plan attacks with surgical precision.
Television studios have seized on the phrase “white-collar terror” with manic enthusiasm. Channels run montages of doctors in lab coats juxtaposed with footage of the Red Fort’s smouldering remains. Hashtags like #DoctorTerrorists and #EducatedKillers trend nightly. The visual irony is too potent to ignore: healers turned harbingers of death. But beyond the media spectacle lies a shift that is far more insidious—a psychological evolution in the architecture of extremism.
Elite Extremism
The enemy no longer comes from the outside or the margins; he exists within systems, fluent in their rhythms and invisible within their hierarchies. A doctor with access to chemicals doesn’t need smuggling routes. A software engineer can encrypt entire networks. A university lecturer can radicalise dozens of minds under the guise of debate.
The challenge, therefore, is no longer just intelligence gathering—it’s interpretation. How do you read a threat that wears civility as armour? How do you detect violence shadowing minds that ace their exams, file taxes, and attend conferences? The usual markers—poverty, absenteeism, sudden foreign travel—no longer apply. The shift is also forcing a moral reckoning in public discourse. For decades, Indian society comforted itself with the belief that education was an antidote to extremism. If you gave people degrees, jobs, and security, they wouldn’t turn to violence. But the recent events have cracked that illusion wide open.
The case has come to symbolise something darker than terrorism alone: the corrosion of trust in the very people we consider pillars of society. Doctors are meant to be rational, guided by ethics, insulated from the hysteria that feeds violence. And yet, this group—articulate, credentialed, financially comfortable—was allegedly plotting in quiet apartments and laboratories. The arrests have prompted a difficult national conversation: what makes someone with every advantage trade a stethoscope for ideology?
What makes such individuals so dangerous is not just their intellect but their access. A doctor understands anatomy, chemistry, and discipline—skills that transfer seamlessly into designing harm. They know how to keep secrets, follow protocols, and think clinically under pressure. When ideology fuses with that kind of precision, terror takes on a terrifying professionalism. Intelligence officials say this is what makes educated radicals the most elusive; they blend into urban life, occupy positions of trust, and communicate in ways that escape old surveillance models.
This isn’t the first time educated minds have veered into violence. From Anders Breivik in Norway to the doctors involved in the 2007 Glasgow Airport attack—where again one of the doctors was an Indian—history shows that intellect can coexist with extremism. In each case, the perpetrators weren’t driven by poverty but by belief—by a moral logic turned inward, sharpened by grievance. In India, too, the pattern has begun to surface: the radicalised professional, the student who studies medicine by day and consumes extremist propaganda by night.
The investigation into the Red Fort blast has already prompted a review of background checks in educational institutions and private hospitals. But deeper questions linger. How does a healer become a destroyer? What hole in our system allows an ideology of death to take root in those trained to preserve life? The answers are neither simple nor comfortable. Radicalisation has moved from the margins to the mainstream, from isolated seminaries to social media groups, encrypted chats, and quiet study circles in professional campuses.
Even as Delhi limps back to normal, the sense of unease lingers. The Red Fort stands scorched but unbowed, a silent witness to the country’s evolving battle with an invisible enemy. The tourists have returned, the vendors are back, but every echo in its red sandstone walls feels charged with a new kind of fear—the fear that terror is no longer a face from the fringes, but a reflection from within.
The new terrorist doesn’t emerge from the ruins of poverty but from the corridors of privilege. He has a degree, a savings account, and a reason that sounds, to him, like righteousness. He doesn’t shout slogans; he crafts manifestos. He doesn’t flee to the border; he hides in plain sight. And that is what makes this generation of extremists so unnervingly dangerous—they are not the monsters we were warned about. They are us, distorted.