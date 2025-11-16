Devil’s doctor: Inside the mind of the urban terrorist

The alarm buzzes at 6.30 am. Dr X stretches, yawns, and grabs his phone, scrolling briefly through the news feed while sipping a meticulously brewed cappuccino. By 7, he is dressed in a crisp white coat, stethoscope slung around his neck, ready for a day at one of Delhi’s most prestigious medical colleges. To the world, he is the embodiment of success: disciplined, intelligent, socially engaged. But beneath the polished exterior lies another life—a world of encrypted chats, radical forums, and ideological debates that occupy his evenings and nights. For years, it was believed that knowledge, comfort, and status could inoculate a person against radical thought. Today, that illusion has crumbled. Dr Anjali Mehra, sociologist at Pune University, observes: “For decades, we assumed that education and socioeconomic stability would act as a buffer against extremism. What we are seeing now challenges that assumption. Radicalisation is no longer limited to those with nothing to lose; it is increasingly appealing to those who have everything society deems valuable—degrees, jobs, and social standing.”

Somewhere, a newly minted IT engineer—let’s call him ‘A’—begins his day in perfect rhythm: morning stand-ups with the tech team, reviewing code commits, mentoring interns, and delivering client presentations. He laughs easily, shares memes on Instagram, and stays late to help debug a tricky issue—all with an extremist ideology lurking in the shadows. It’s a paradox: the same analytical mind that writes flawless code also deconstructs and reconstructs radical narratives with chilling precision.

Prof. Rakesh Nair, political sociologist at Delhi University, refers to this as “white-collar terror.” “The rise of ‘white-collar terror’ is a reflection of how ideology has evolved to target intellect rather than desperation. These individuals are drawn not by poverty but by narratives that give them a sense of purpose, identity, and moral righteousness.” Both the aforementioned cases are textbook examples: affluent, educated, socially connected—but drawn to a world of radical purpose that promises meaning and absolutes. Dr Shalini Kapoor, clinical psychologist, explains the psychology of such individuals: “They often exhibit a form of moral absolutism—they believe their actions are justified in the service of a higher cause. Their education and analytical skills can make them more methodical, disciplined, and harder to detect.”