Time to put sleeper buses to sleep

The recurrent tragedies involving long-distance sleeper buses, vividly illustrated by the recent infernos in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, underscore a critical, systemic breakdown in India’s public transport safety mechanism. These incidents are not isolated mishaps but rather the predictable outcome of inadequate, easily circumvented regulations and a compromised enforcement structure.

India’s regulatory foundation for bus safety is anchored in the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rules, and the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS-119), which specifically detail constructional requirements for sleeper coaches under the Bus Body Code (AIS-052). These standards mandate crucial safety provisions: a minimum of four emergency exits (including doors and roof hatches), the installation of Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), the exclusive use of fire-retardant materials for internal furnishings, and stipulated dimensions for berths and the central gangway (required to be at least 450 mm wide) to ensure rapid egress. The provision of iron hammers near windows for emergency escape is also a clear requirement.

However, the efficacy of these regulations is undermined by two fundamental deficiencies: regulatory insufficiency and pervasive systemic non-compliance. The standards often fail to address the core design flaw of the multi-bunk system. Many international regulators have identified this restriction in space as the most significant safety issue and have banned sleeper buses. In India, the regulation is further complicated because a vast number of older, existing buses are exempted from essential modern safety upgrades.

The ease with which private operators systematically subvert these rules, driven by an overriding focus on commercial advantage, is no different from how rules are flouted in India in almost every sector. Another major violation is illegal body modification. Operators commonly purchase a bus chassis that is legally registered as a standard seater coach and then outsource the body fabrication to unauthorised local workshops. Here, the vehicle is illegally converted into a sleeper coach, maximising the berth count far beyond approved specifications. This non-standard modification bypasses the rigorous safety engineering required for proper weight distribution, structural stability, and, most critically, verified emergency access.

A corrupt enforcement chain structurally enables this negligence, and the mandatory Fitness Certificate (FC)—the official document confirming a bus’s roadworthiness—is widely alleged to be compromised. This institutional failure fosters a perverse incentive structure where illegal profit margins supersede human life. The practical consequences of this corruption are immediate: emergency exits are routinely found to be sealed, obstructed by cargo, or non-functional, and highly flammable materials are substituted for the mandated fire-retardant furnishings. Operators further exploit the system through “forum shopping,” registering their vehicles in states with lower taxes and laxer safety enforcement to evade stricter regulations.