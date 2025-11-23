Divine tragedy: How widespread corruption is eroding the sanctity of India’s sacred spaces

Today, the pilgrim’s progress to many of India’s great temples winds through a tortuous landscape of corruption, pollution, and careless callousness. The latest in this long chain of misdemeanours includes the Sabarimala gold theft scandal and the abominable adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddoo—a sweet that has been an unbroken article of faith for centuries. Across the country, from Kerala and Tamil Nadu’s ancient shrines to Odisha and Uttarakhand’s billion-rupee institutions, idols go missing, treasuries are compromised, and governance failures erode trust in custodianship of the divine. And yet, faith itself remains immovable. It is written most visibly on the faces of the countless devotees now making their annual journey to Sabarimala—undeterred, unshaken, and unwavering. In the shadow of wrongdoing, their devotion endures, proving that even when systems falter, belief does not.

The management of the shrine is now at the centre of a widening Goldgate that has exposed deep fissures in its governance. What is praised as a logistical marvel—an annual movement of millions of devotees through dense forests to a remote hill shrine—has begun to look increasingly like a system held together by ad-hoc practices, opaque procedures, and politically influenced decision-making. At the heart of the storm lies the alleged misappropriation of temple gold, a controversy that has triggered judicial censure, criminal investigations and a wave of public anger across Kerala.

The crisis erupted when investigators found major discrepancies in how the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had recorded and managed the temple’s gold-plated structures. Panels covering the sanctum’s doors, pillars, and dwarapalaka idols—originally plated during a 1998-99 renovation—were dismantled for repairs in 2019. But what should have been carefully logged as gold-clad components were officially recorded as mere “copper plates” in the 2019 mahazar, a misclassification the Kerala High Court later described as deeply suspicious. This reclassification raised immediate red flags: vigilance reports revealed that around 475-475.9 grams of extracted gold from the plating work had never been returned to the temple. The vigilance probe also showed that the plates were transported out of TDB premises for electroplating at a private facility, Smart Creations in Chennai, despite rules mandating that such high-value work be carried out only within temple premises under strict supervision.

The situation worsened when a 420-page file detailing the original gold-plating specifications—long missing from TDB offices—surfaced only after a court-monitored inspection. The document, which includes engineering drawings and gold-use records, had inexplicably been “overlooked” until the High Court demanded the files be produced. In a stern assessment, the court remarked that TDB had “failed in its duty” to safeguard temple assets and noted the absence of basic documentation in meeting minutes on when the valuable panels were dismantled. An email cited by investigators added to the unease: Unnikrishnan Potti, the sponsor who oversaw parts of the 2019 repair, had asked whether leftover gold from the restoration could be used “for a marriage”—a request the court called “deeply disturbing.”

As the SIT widened its probe, several senior TDB officials, including former board members, an administrative officer and engineers, were named as accused. On October 18, 2025, the High Court publicly criticised the TDB’s archaic, largely manual record-keeping. Registers that should track the weights, descriptions, and donor details of jewellery and ornaments were found to be missing, incomplete, or improperly maintained. As expected, dirty politics has crossed the threshold. Opposition parties have demanded a complete revamp—or dissolution—of the TDB. The TDB, in its defence, has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. The SIT has already arrested Potti—remanding him to custody—and the High Court has directed investigators to consider offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to forgery and criminal breach of trust.

The implications extend far beyond the Sabarimala affair. Audits of other Devaswom-managed temples in Kerala—such as the Guruvayur Devaswom Board, where the 2019-20 Kerala Audit report highlighted unverified inventories and unaccounted valuables—suggest that Sabarimala may be merely the most visible symptom of a wider institutional problem. Vivekanandh, partner at SMV Chambers and head of its Chennai branch, who leads the firm’s corporate advisory and litigation vertical and has extensive experience in temple-related legal disputes, notes: “Temples under state administration are legally treated as public institutions and therefore bound by tender transparency laws. Meticulous documentation, vendor vetting, laboratory-tested supplies and updated registers are legal obligations.”