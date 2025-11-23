Explosions that may reignite old fires

Back-to-back terrorist strikes in the heart of India and Pakistan’s capitals have spiked tensions in a region long frayed by fractured histories, animosities and violence. The November 10 car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi killed 11, while the November 11 suicide bombing at the district judicial complex in Islamabad killed 12. In both cases the chain of immediate culpability was established fairly quickly. The suicide bomber in Islamabad was identified as Usman aka Qari, an Afghan national, and his trail was traced back to four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who were arrested, and ‘commander’ Saeed-ur-Rehman aka Daadullah in Afghanistan. The Delhi bomber, Umar un Nabi, has been linked back to a terrorist cell in Faridabad, which had accumulated nearly 2,900 kg of explosive materials, and beyond that, to multiple locations, including Nowgam in Srinagar, J&K. The wider conspiracies in each case are likely to be discovered over time. The immediate positions taken by the governments on both sides of the border are, however, of particular interest.

In the past, major incidents of terrorism in Pakistan and in India have drawn a knee-jerk response of mutual recrimination and vaunting rhetoric, even before any investigative process has made the slightest progress. Pakistan’s response in the present case has been within this pattern, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declaring that “the real face of India has been exposed” and that Pakistan would not allow “the blood of its citizens to go in vain.” Interestingly, his own Defence Minister, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, attributed the attack to the Afghan Taliban, claiming it was supporting terrorists who were operating across the border into Pakistan. He declared, further, “We are in a state of war,” and threatened that a cross border operation inside Afghanistan could not be “ruled out”.

The rhetoric of a “state of war” appears to have influenced the Indian response as well, but reactions in the two countries could not have been more different. The Indian government has displayed extreme reluctance to commit itself on even the smallest matters of detail. Indeed, it was only on November 12 that the government officially declared the Red Fort bombing an incident of “terrorism”, and November 16 when the first official confirmation of fatalities—10 “innocent civilians” and the bomber—came.