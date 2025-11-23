No monkey business

You pick a book, barely read a page or two and your mind starts drifting away onto something else. That pending email, unread WhatsApp text or even the funny comedy sketch you saved to watch later in the night—everything suddenly starts begging for your immediate attention. One thought leads to another, and before you know it, you’re in a different zone—engaging in a mental monologue of your own. That’s monkey mind—a state of being unsettled, restless, and unfocused due to chaotic thoughts. A mental state so prevalent, driven by information overload and data deluge, that your mind likely wandered twice just while reading this sentence.

A ‘monkey mind’ is characterised by a mind that jumps from one thought to another like a monkey swinging from branch to branch, leading to a lack of focus, anxiety, and distraction. And the reason isn’t fatigue. So, what makes your mind wander? And is it necessarily bad?

Sohini Rohra, a mental health advocate argues, monkey mind isn’t necessarily bad—it’s simply the mind being the mind. “Instead of calm, focused awareness, your brain feels like it’s on autopilot chatter,” she explains adding, “controlling the monkey mind is about awareness, not suppression. When the mind goes into overdrive, it hijacks your peace and performance.”

Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship coach, echoes the perspective. She recommends observing the money mind, instead of trying to control it. She explains, “Often, a ‘monkey mind’ stems from unprocessed or suppressed emotions or mental clutter—what we haven’t attended to resurfaces at unexpected times. When we try to control it, we only fight with it, ultimately creating more chaos than calm,” she explains.

Physiologically, if left unchecked, a hyperactive mind could keep the body in a state of high alert— raising cortisol levels and reducing the ability to rest or focus. This can attract a host of adverse health consequences: chronic stress, insomnia, decision fatigue, anxiety or even a complete burnout.