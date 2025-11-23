No monkey business

You pick a book, barely read a page or two and your mind starts drifting away onto something else. That pending email, unread WhatsApp text or even the funny comedy sketch you saved to watch later in the night—everything suddenly starts begging for your immediate attention. One thought leads to another, and before you know it, you’re in a different zone—engaging in a mental monologue of your own. That’s monkey mind—a state of being unsettled, restless, and unfocused due to chaotic thoughts. A mental state so prevalent, driven by information overload and data deluge, that your mind likely wandered twice just while reading this sentence.
A ‘monkey mind’ is characterised by a mind that jumps from one thought to another like a monkey swinging from branch to branch, leading to a lack of focus, anxiety, and distraction. And the reason isn’t fatigue. So, what makes your mind wander? And is it necessarily bad?
Sohini Rohra, a mental health advocate argues, monkey mind isn’t necessarily bad—it’s simply the mind being the mind. “Instead of calm, focused awareness, your brain feels like it’s on autopilot chatter,” she explains adding, “controlling the monkey mind is about awareness, not suppression. When the mind goes into overdrive, it hijacks your peace and performance.”
Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship coach, echoes the perspective. She recommends observing the money mind, instead of trying to control it. She explains, “Often, a ‘monkey mind’ stems from unprocessed or suppressed emotions or mental clutter—what we haven’t attended to resurfaces at unexpected times. When we try to control it, we only fight with it, ultimately creating more chaos than calm,” she explains.
Physiologically, if left unchecked, a hyperactive mind could keep the body in a state of high alert— raising cortisol levels and reducing the ability to rest or focus. This can attract a host of adverse health consequences: chronic stress, insomnia, decision fatigue, anxiety or even a complete burnout.
Emotionally, it creates a sense of being “everywhere but here,” where one feels productive but achieves very little. Over time, this can erode both mental clarity and emotional balance.
But how to make this 'monkey' stop swinging from one branch to another. Experts say the solution begins with practising mindfulness. The key is to simply tune in and be as present and aware as possible. Often noticing that your thoughts are jumping from one topic to another could immensely help you detach from them. “Releasing pent-up mental and physical restlessness is crucial. Slow, deep breathing calms the nervous system, grounding you in the present. Observing thoughts without judgment reduces their grip, teaching the ‘monkey’ to settle,” concludes Rohra.
Moreover, practices like mindful breathing, journalling, and guided meditation calm the nervous system and bring attention back to the present. With regular practice, mindfulness builds a mental muscle that allows you to observe thoughts without being hijacked by them.
Emotional Intelligence and Etiquette Coach, Dr Taylor Elizabeth emphasises, monkey mind, like any other part of the psyche, requires attention. “It’s something that needs to be attended to. Monkey mind signals to the internal system. The goal is to integrate it, not eliminate it—to befriend it consciously and with compassion.”
As more young individuals address mental health concerns, there’s a growing need for adults to prioritise mental wellbeing now more than ever. Techniques like the Pomodoro method, single-tasking or even mindfulness can help reduce cognitive clutter. In the end, the goal isn’t to silence the monkey mind but to understand it. With awareness, compassion, and consistent practice, the mind slowly learns to rest between swings—to pause, breathe, and recalibrate. In a world that constantly demands our attention, reclaiming even a few moments of stillness becomes an act of self-care. And with time, those moments add up, creating a calmer, clearer, and more intentional version of you.