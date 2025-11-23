The loser who wins: Rahul Gandhi’s long game

There are electoral defeats, and then there are engineered defeats of the quiet, covert kind where the architect walks away whistling. Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan didn’t collapse because of Modi, the ECI, or voter fatigue. It collapsed because the Congress treated the alliance like a property dispute, not a coalition. Seat-sharing became a trench war. Candidates were announced when the campaign had already lost its pulse. The smaller parties felt hustled, not courted. What was seen as chaos was really choreography.

Because beneath the mismanagement lies the political fact no one in Lutyens wants to say out loud: any young national-level rival in the North—whether Tejashwi in Bihar, Akhilesh in UP, or even a rising face in Gujarat—is a long-term threat to Rahul Gandhi. And the only way Rahul stays indispensable is by ensuring these regional leaders never grow tall enough to look him in the eye. When it comes to non-North leaders like Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, Dayanidhi Maran in Tamil Nadu, Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal, Rahul has no such anxiety. They’re charismatic, yes. Some come from dynasties as weighty as his. But they’re regional royalty, not national contenders. They do not threaten the geography he covets: the belt that determines Delhi. They are safer allies simply because their ceiling is built into their house plan.

That is the backdrop to his curious campaign messaging in Bihar. Faced with bread-and-butter issues such as jobs, migration, governance, Rahul chose “vote chori”, an allegation so abstract it can neither be verified nor disproved. A slogan designed not to ignite the masses but to drown out any rival narrative. A weak plank chosen not by mistake but by method: if the campaign’s central idea can’t lift the alliance, then no one within it can emerge as its hero. There is a colder, more strategic Rahul at work these days. The transformation began with his Yatra, that long, myth-making pilgrimage where he shed the Pappu label and stepped into a new self—part ascetic, part influencer, part rebel prince. He realised he could be both Rahulji and the perennial youth icon. He could be a Gandhi without the earlier stiffness. The tobogganing with Priyanka afterwards wasn’t frivolous optics; it was a rebrand that said: “Only I can be both insider and outsider.”