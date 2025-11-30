Silver linings for streamlining admissions

By the time my penultimate article for this year hits the stands, the ultimate question, “when will the medical college admission for the academic year 2025-26 come to a close” will continue to be an enigmatic riddle wrapped in a mysterious package. In a system where an aspirational and gargantuan demand is oversized by regulated and limited supply, medical college admissions continue to hog the professional college admissions puzzle. The other professional college entrance exams-based admission processes have their own share of the complexities—either too early as in the case of law, or too much as in the case of engineering. Besides this, the efforts to streamline admissions for non-professional degree programmes are failing to gather the much-needed momentum to ensure smooth flow of high traffic. With Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill in its advanced stage of becoming a law soon, there is hope now which cannot become delayed disappointment later. Here is how.

In the jocular words of my good friend Prof. R Vaidyanathan (former professor of management at IIM-B), the demand for education will always increase as every Indian housewife wants their kids to be more intelligent than their husband. In a system where the demand-supply gap is distorted in different unfathomable ways, the need for calibrated policy for calculated clarity cannot come at a time more appropriate than now. The social media is buzzing with startling findings on manipulative school grades that’s pulling down the higher education system in the US. Many, in addition to University of California, San Diego, have started to express similar experiences as well. This on one hand, the 10 per cent p.a. growing coaching class industry in India is poised to hit a cool USD 20 billion by 2035 on the other hand, thanks to the hotter and loftier JEE and NEET craze. The growth of the Indian coaching class industry is driven by JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT, etc. peaks triggered by progressive gross enrolment ratio. The Physicswallah IPO may have assured all retail investors a share allotment. Will the entrance exams assure every coaching class student an admission allotment? Definitely not.