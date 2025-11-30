Speaking their mind: How India's youth is opening up about mental health on social media
For many today, mental health isn’t just private—it’s public, performative, and yes, profitable. Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are now flooded with short, relatable clips: anxiety confessions, coping hacks, morning mindfulness routines, and real-talk about therapy. What was once private has become content—shareable, relatable, and endlessly scrollable. But this isn’t just about likes. By being open about their struggles, the youth is building communities where vulnerability is celebrated, stigma is challenged, and connection is currency. Mental health conversations now double as a social glue, turning followers into friends and clicks into conversations. And the monetisation angle is real. Self-care brands, wellness apps, mental health merch, and online courses are tapping into this wave, showing that emotional honesty can fuel both influence and income. Authenticity, it seems, sells.
Every morning on her way to college, 25-year-old Sakshi scrolls through reels as the Delhi Metro rattles on. Sandwiched between dance videos and fashion hauls are clips that feel oddly personal, a stranger explaining what a panic attack looks like, a girl crying into her hoodie with the caption “healing isn’t linear,” a journalling tutorial set to sad indie music. Sakshi saves them, sometimes shares them, and on her worst days, replays them. They don’t solve her problems, but they remind her she’s not the only one living with an invisible heaviness. Mental health, once something that existed only as a rumour in Indian families, has become an algorithmic companion on the commute.
This shift is unmistakable. Across India, therapy is no longer hidden in whispers; it has become a main character in the daily lives of youngsters. From confession pages on Instagram to therapy memes in college WhatsApp groups, from pastel-toned journalling aesthetics to podcasts on boundaries and trauma, the vocabulary and visuals of healing now dominate youth culture. What began as private coping has morphed into public content, community-building, and, in some cases, commerce. According to reports, India’s mental health and therapy market was valued at USD 20.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.35 billion by 2033.
This shift is unmistakable. Across India, therapy is no longer hidden in whispers; it has become a main character in the daily lives of youngsters. From confession pages on Instagram to therapy memes in college WhatsApp groups, from pastel-toned journalling aesthetics to podcasts on boundaries and trauma, the vocabulary and visuals of healing now dominate youth culture. What began as private coping has morphed into public content, community-building, and, in some cases, commerce. According to reports, India’s mental health and therapy market was valued at USD 20.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.35 billion by 2033.
Still, the story of mental health in India lives in a delicate tension—between promise and absence. In the metros, therapy apps, digital confession diaries, and polished self-care rituals have turned private pain into communal language. Beyond these bubbles, cost, stigma, and deep silences continue to shape who gets help and who remains unseen. And yet, something unmistakable is stirring. Hashtags, late-night confession pages, and anonymous Discord channels have become rehearsal rooms for a more emotionally literate India. As one clinician notes, “Social media is valuable… but it can also create competition.” The duality is part of the atmosphere.
Silent Shift
For much of independent India’s story, mental health lived in the shadows. In middle-class living rooms, depression was dismissed as laziness, anxiety as mere overthinking, and emotional collapse as a failure of grit. The go-to prescriptions? “Take a walk,” “pray harder,” or the evergreen, “don’t tell anyone.” Therapy simply didn’t exist in the vocabulary of everyday life. In Bollywood’s glossy universe of the ’80s and ’90s, heartbreak dissolved into whisky glasses, not counselling rooms. Even the most privileged schools and colleges offered no counselling support; “problems” were meant for stoic family elders, trusted friends, or the silent endurance of suppression. A report by Krea University’s Sapien Labs Centre for the Human Brain and Mind revealed that across income groups, a staggering 51 per cent of Indian youth (18-24) were struggling or distressed.
But a new generation grew up online—raised on Tumblr confessions, YouTube vulnerability, and Instagram pages that turned therapy into a lifestyle, a lexicon, and in some ways, an aspiration. These young Indians are the first to casually say “my therapist says…” over iced coffees. Their bios glow with words like “healing,” “empath,” “boundaries.” What changed exactly?
“For a lot of us, talking about mental health online started as survival but grew into something transformative,” says writer, artist, and cancer survivor Tanisha Mahanta. “Living through anxiety, depression, and chronic illness, I found the internet to be a lifeline, and I am sure a lot of people feel that way. It is a space of awareness, empathy, and resources that our parents never had, or we were asked to just ignore it. Social media has made therapy less taboo, built communities, and sparked initiatives that genuinely help people heal.” She believes the real change, however, will come when empathy outweighs judgement and when the awareness that is built online translates into access, support and dignity offline too.
The real rupture arrived in 2020. The pandemic pushed young Indians indoors, severing them from campuses, friendships, routines—everything that made their worlds real. Suddenly, life existed entirely through screens. Self-help books became survival manuals; mental-health TED talks became a kind of digital sanctuary; therapy apps turned into confidantes. Among the young, Instagram confession pages exploded, their inboxes brimming with anonymous grief—loneliness, heartbreak, panic, even suicidal thoughts. For many, this was the first time mental health was named in public, even behind the safety of anonymity.
Take Rajat, a student in Dehradun, who remembers those months as a haze of Zoom fatigue, insomnia, and panic spirals. Online, he stumbled on creators who translated therapy into digestible, compassionate reels. “I realised what I was feeling wasn’t random. Once I opened up, many of my friends followed my lead.” A web-based study of 324 college students found 68.8 per cent reporting high Covid-19 fear, 51.5 per cent experiencing mild to severe anxiety, and 28.7 per cent battling moderate to severe depression—numbers that mirrored the everyday reality of a generation defined by isolation and academic freefall.
Mental-health professionals and startups felt the tremors. “The pandemic was a tipping point—demand for mental health services surged and, crucially, the conversation became mainstream,” says Krishna Veer Singh, co-founder and CEO of LISSUN. “While initial spikes reflected acute distress, the ongoing openness and awareness have led to sustained demand, especially among young people and young families. The shift toward digital-first, hybrid care models is here to stay, and the need for accessible, stigma-free support continues to grow.”
From silence to self-knowledge, from shame to shared language—the country’s emotional landscape is being rewired in real time. And for the first time in decades, healing is no longer a hush-hush affair—it’s a cultural movement.
Curated Catharsis
Global internet tropes—sad girl summer, soft life—have drifted seamlessly into Indian timelines. On Instagram and Pinterest, therapy comes dressed in sage-green journals, beige candles, and soft-focus pastels, turning an inner battle into a lifestyle palette. Night-routine reels glow with lavender oil; “reset day” edits glimmer with iced coffee; “Sunday self-care” unfurls in clay masks and candlelight. Even breakdowns are framed for the feed: a teary selfie captioned with a Phoebe Bridgers lyric; a blackout poem on grief filtered to perfection. The chaos of mental illness is buffed clean, ready for the grid.
Counselling psychologist Pranati Kapoor, deeply immersed in the anxieties shaping young adults today, sees the double shimmer. “Healing has almost become an aesthetic—decorated journals, perfectly staged self-care rituals, or the whole ‘sad girl era’ trend. Sometimes it feels like pain is being packaged as content, and I wonder if that reduces something deeply personal into something consumable. It’s powerful to see people open up, but I also worry about the thin line between authentic sharing and commodifying struggles. Now more than ever, I have young clients come up to me for a diagnosis of ADHD, anxiety, or depression, as if it is cool to have a diagnosis.” But she also flags the divide: “A lot of this conversation is happening among urban, English-speaking, internet-savvy young people who can afford therapy or self-care products. But what about those who don’t have the money, the language, or even the awareness? There’s a risk that this new openness could end up being limited to a certain section of society, leaving others feeling even more unseen.”
This aestheticisation of emotional pain carries two truths at once. It makes vulnerability visible—beautiful, even—after decades of silence. And yet it risks turning sadness into a mood board, distracting from the fact that depression is not a vibe but a medical condition. One of the most distinctly Indian developments in this emotional renaissance has been the explosion of confession pages. From DU hostels to IIT campuses to small-town colleges, anonymous Instagram handles have become digital confessionals where students submit everything from fleeting crushes to chilling cries for help. A typical scroll ricochets between giddy (“my crush doesn’t know I exist”) and gutting (“I don’t want to live anymore”).
Outside these confession corners, a quieter ecosystem thrives—alumni associations, class WhatsApp chats, closed Facebook groups. These informal, interlinked communities have become parallel support systems in a country where institutional mental-health infrastructure often feels like a luxury. Sourav, General Secretary of an alumni group from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Ishapore, Kolkata, describes how their 500-plus WhatsApp members and 200 on Facebook have evolved into something unexpectedly intimate. “It started as a way to stay connected with old classmates, but over time, people began sharing about their professional achievements, new hobbies, business promotions, philanthropic activities, and others jumped in with encouragement or advice related to careers. It feels less like a formal support group and more like friends carrying each other through,” he says.
In a culture where admitting emotional strain can still invite judgment—parents calling it “attention-seeking,” peers whispering behind backs—these digital corners act as realms of safety. Anonymous or familiar, curated or candid, they offer the one thing many still struggle to find offline: a space to speak, and be heard.
Vulnerability Vogue
Spend five minutes on any Indian college WhatsApp group or Instagram thread and you’ll see it: therapy-speak has become the new social currency. Phrases like “don’t gaslight me,” “set boundaries,” or “working on my inner child” float through conversations as casually as emojis. The vocabulary itself is global. American TikTok creators, YouTube therapists, bite-sized Instagram infographics—these are the pipelines through which psychology’s once-specialist language has slipped into everyday life. But in India, the script is being rewritten. Imported terminology gets tempered by deeply local realities.
What might be “cutting off toxic family” in the West reconfigures here into something far more complex: “low contact with my parents… while still living under their roof.” “Self-care” may involve face masks and journalling, but it just as often means negotiating patriarchal expectations, managing unpaid domestic labour, or carving micro-moments of autonomy inside crowded households.
Dr Madhusudan Singh Solanki, senior psychiatrist at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explains: “Social media has done both… it has definitely helped in breaking the taboo around mental health issues… but it has also led to overexposure to information and misinformation, trivialising sensitive mental health terms like trauma, depression, ADHD or PTSD, and an unhealthy tendency to seek validation online which may become a compulsive need and stops personal growth.” This language can be liberating. It gives young people frameworks their parents never had, vocabulary to name confusion, tools to articulate relational harm. But it also risks collapsing nuance into buzzwords. “Gaslighting” becomes shorthand for disagreement, “OCD” for being particular, “depression” for a grey weekend. Memes mutate into diagnoses; symptoms are aestheticised into content.
In the attention economy, pain travels at light speed—but it also gathers community along the way. Platforms and wellness startups, from Headspace to homegrown entrants like coto, have stepped into this new emotional marketplace, offering both professional therapy and softer on-ramps to wellbeing. Shefali Anurag, co-founder of coto, a global 24×7 emotional wellness platform connecting users with verified experts across 10-plus modalities, notes: “Millennials and younger audiences are reshaping how mental health is expressed. Social media has become a public diary… Healing today extends beyond clinics. Journals, mood boards, skincare routines, and vision boards have become symbols of self-care, while tarot, astrology, and energy rituals are increasingly popular gateways into wellness. On coto, we see thousands turn to practices including Candle Blessings, crystal healing, sleep and relationship healing as stigma-free entry points before seeking traditional therapy.”
But the stylisation of vulnerability comes with its own shadows. When heartbreak becomes a moodboard, sorrow a filter, and confession a form of content creation, emotional truth can blur into performance. As Dr Mona Gujral, chief psychologist at coto, cautions: “Today’s young generation is cultivating a deeply aestheticised form of vulnerability, what’s being called the ‘sad girl era’ or ‘coquette depression.’ It’s emotional expression wrapped in lace, soft colours, melancholic playlists, and wistful filters… But when depression becomes a fashion statement, there’s a real danger of trivialising true suffering.”
Despite this tension, the momentum is impossible to ignore. India’s mental-health apps market is projected to hit USD 1,409.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 18.5 per cent from 2025 to 2030—a sign that emotional wellbeing has moved from taboo to trend to mainstream lifestyle investment.
This new emotional lexicon—borrowed, adapted, aestheticised—has become more than language. It’s a mirror of a generation navigating chaos with candour, turning private turmoil into shareable currency, and reframing healing as both personal rebellion and cultural reset.
Emotional Economy
When therapy becomes something to display, vulnerability turns into a performance. Online confession culture builds community, yes—but it can also spark an unspoken contest. Who carries the heaviest heartbreak? Whose breakdown feels the rawest? Whose pain goes viral first? In this spotlight economy, identity is shaped in pixels. If someone builds an online persona around being the “sad girl,” what happens when she actually begins to feel better? Does healing risk obscurity? Dr Kavita Arora, child and adolescent psychiatrist, offers a clear warning: “Social media is valuable for initiating conversations, but it is not designed to provide the forms of support that such conversations may require to take them towards resolution of the pain or confusion. This gap is something we must take note of. When suffering itself becomes highlighted as content, there is a danger that performance will take precedence, as performative content often attracts more attention. In such cases, validation becomes the driver rather than genuine care or support, which can be harmful for individuals seeking help.”
The digital landscape has also birthed a new anxiety: self-diagnosis by algorithm. Endless reels list the symptoms of ADHD, autism, depression, bipolar disorder—while impressionable young audiences scroll, identify, and declare: “I’m bipolar,” “I have ADHD,” often without ever speaking to a clinician. It can spark recognition, but it can just as easily mislabel.
Meanwhile, behind the glow of pastel journals and softly lit “healing routines,” the real picture is stark. Therapy remains a luxury. In major metros, a single session can cost around `2,500—untenable for many working-class or rural families, and a stretch even for the urban middle class. WHO estimates fewer than one mental health professional per 1,00,000 people in India. A NIMHANS national survey found nearly 150 million Indians need active mental healthcare; fewer than 30 million receive it. So the online therapy aesthetic inevitably reflects those who can afford both therapy and the language surrounding it—urban, English-speaking, upper-middle-class youth.
Scroll through “healing” content and an unmistakable pattern emerges: women dominate the landscape. Men, instead, slip toward humour as camouflage. A meme about anxiety gains traction precisely because it hides softness beneath irony. Yet admins of confession pages say their inboxes are flooded with anonymous male submissions—boys whispering into the void what they can’t say to their friends.
Also, for queer and non-binary youth, the internet becomes more than community—it becomes sanctuary. When home feels unsafe and stigma suffocates, online therapy culture offers language, solidarity, and survival. Here, vulnerability isn’t an aesthetic; it’s a lifeline. This gendered divide reveals both the strides made and the fractures still visible: a world where vulnerability is polished, feminised, and posted; where men speak in coded jokes; where queer youth carve out hidden rooms to breathe.
Wellness Wave
Globally, “therapy TikTok” and “mental health YouTube” have matured into polished, multi-million-dollar ecosystems. Overseas creators—from Dr Julie Smith in the UK to a cadre of licensed American therapists—have turned psychology into prime-time content. Concepts like “attachment styles” and “trauma bonds” achieved cultural fluency there long before they entered India’s feed. India’s movement, by contrast, is younger, unrulier, and intimately shaped by its own social choreography. This hybrid vocabulary—half-borrowed, half-invented—is what makes the Indian mental-health wave both fragile and fiercely creative. Fragile because stigma, silence, and infrastructural gaps still close in on young people. Creative because they are crafting a lexicon that reflects their real lives, not imported realities.
Social media has, undeniably, made mental health visible. The real question is whether visibility becomes support. For many young Indians, Instagram reels, YouTube explainers, and Discord or WhatsApp circles are not just content; they’re the first warm doorway into emotional literacy, often long before any professional enters the picture. Minakshi Das, a young mother from Kolkata, articulates this duality with rare clarity: “If therapy suddenly became affordable and completely normal, a lot of young people would absolutely take that option. Having a safe, professional space would take some weight off their shoulders. But I don’t think Instagram, YouTube, or Discord would suddenly stop being part of the picture. Those spaces are worlds where friendships live, where they share feelings with people who understand them. Therapy might give professional guidance, but everyday conversations and peer support would still go on.”
Her insight gestures toward a truth often missed: online spaces aren’t substitutes; they are emotional ecosystems. They offer relatability, validation, and daily scaffolding—the kind of quiet support clinical rooms don’t always provide. Yet this hybrid model skews urban, privileged, and connected. Beyond these grids, care remains patchy.
India is trying to close the gap. The National Mental Health Programme, launched in 1982, laid the groundwork, but recent initiatives like the National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) and its Tele MANAS Cells suggest a long-awaited shift toward scale and accessibility. Universities are quietly opening counselling centres; workplaces are rolling out digital therapy apps and Employee Assistance Programmes. Yet these remain oasis-like—concentrated in wealthier cities, still out of reach for many young people who need them most.
Cultural narratives add their own weight. In countless homes, emotional struggles are still read as weakness, ingratitude, lack of discipline, even poor character. Some families interpret distress through the lens of karma or the supernatural. And while young people may freely talk online, the moment care becomes offline and real, the old fears creep in: gossip, judgement, whispers, shame.
Lavanya Bhattacharya, a student from OP Jindal Global University, captures the emotional economy of posting: “Honestly, for a lot of us, posting about mental health doesn’t feel like oversharing—it’s how we get through the day. It’s how we find people who actually understand what we’re feeling, especially when our families or schools never had the language for it. Putting it online makes it less lonely, like you’re not the only one, and in a way it feels braver to admit it on Instagram than in your own living room.”
In today’s India, mental-health care isn’t a single path—it’s a constellation. A therapy session and a TikTok confession. A government helpline and a WhatsApp support group. An Instagram caption that feels like courage. A private struggle cast into a public sea, hoping someone else will recognise the shape of it. The future of healing here won’t be either clinical or digital; it will be both, intertwined, improvisational, and distinctly Indian.
The real question is whether this emotional fluency can leap from screens into clinics, classrooms, and workplaces. Change will hinge on policy, affordability, and systemic inclusion. Until then, reels and confession posts function as both lifelines and mirrors—reflecting the courage, creativity, and contradictions of a generation lighting up India’s mental-health narrative in real time.