The half-built ladder of India’s labour codes

Recognition without clarity is a familiar Indian trick. Yes, we have named gig workers in law. But what benefits will they actually receive? How will contributions be calculated? Who will enforce compliance? What happens when a worker is “deactivated” by an algorithm that acts as judge, jury and executioner? Details are pushed into rule-making—the place where industry lobbying is strongest and worker representation weakest. Labour law is only as strong as the rules drafted.

And then we come to the biggest blind spot: domestic workers. Millions of homes employ maids, cooks, nannies, drivers, gardeners and watchmen. Their work is indispensable, yet their rights are fragile, their pay frequently below minimum wage, and their bargaining power almost zero. The codes promise universality, but provide no practical machinery to enforce labour protections inside private homes. There is no inspectorate for kitchens, no payroll system for living rooms, no grievance forum for a worker dismissed because “madam doesn’t like talkative people.”

Some states have welfare boards for domestic workers, but these are patchy, underfunded and uneven. Without a national mechanism, household workers will continue to fall into the oldest category of Indian labour—“workers whose rights exist only in the brochure.”

The other elephant in the labour room is enforcement. Raising thresholds for layoffs and easing contract-labour norms might attract investment, but they also weaken job security. For large corporations, compliance is manageable. For MSMEs, already gasping after Covid-19 shocks, stricter wage definitions and increased social security contributions may push them to the informal side of the fence. India already has the world’s most informal labour market; these codes may unintentionally deepen that informality.

Workers themselves may find that the celebrated reforms leave their pockets lighter. Higher statutory deductions—provident fund, insurance contributions—can reduce take-home pay even as long-term benefits increase. For a delivery rider struggling to pay rent and EMIs, a promise of future pension does little to solve the hunger of the present. This is the eternal Indian development dilemma: policy looks noble in the long run; workers live in the short run.

The biggest question, however, is not in the fine print. It is in the political will to enforce any of this. India’s labour ecosystem has operated for decades on informal understandings, occasional compliance, and a collective shrug. Inspectors are understaffed, unions are weakened, and workers in new-gen sectors have no collective voice. Without enforcement, even the best-designed welfare nets become museum pieces.

Will the new laws uplift gig workers? Possibly—if the rules are honest, if platforms cooperate, if regulators stay awake. Will they protect domestic workers? Not unless the government confronts the inconvenient truth that rights inside private homes require politically risky enforcement. Will they make India more competitive? Perhaps—but competitiveness built on cheaper, more insecure labour is the oldest trick in the capitalist playbook.

The codes are a start, not a settlement. They create the scaffolding for a better labour future but leave vast holes where the poorest still slip through. In a nation where most people work without contracts, without safety nets, without dignity, the simplest expectation from a modern labour code is not ambition—it is compassion. India does not need a labour law that looks progressive. It needs one that feels progressive to the woman who cooks your meals, to the man who guards your gate, to the rider who delivers your dinner in the rain. Until they experience change, the reform remains a headline, not a revolution.