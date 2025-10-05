Fast and flawless

Glowing skin isn’t as glam as it looks on Instagram. If beautiful skin was a religion, the need of hour is 'Skin Fasting'. For most beauty-chasers of glorious skin, it could be following a 10-step Korean skincare routine, layering serums and acids, trying every new viral hack, sticking to a bedtime ritual, and seeing a dermatologist as often as we meet our friends. And yet, sometimes, despite doing everything right, your skin rebels—turning red, dry, or sensitive to acne.

Skin fasting appeals to people who feel overwhelmed by complicated skincare routines or think their skin is getting worse despite all the effort. “It’s like a detox,” says Dr Piyusha Bhagde, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at Skin Ethics Clinic in Akola. “Detox from following 10-12 steps of skincare. It helps many people by cutting down unnecessary products and the mania of layering skincare with makeup. It gives the skin time to reset and rejuvenate on its own.” Dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Sravya Tipirneni agrees that it can help—but she calls it a “double-edged sword”. “It can be useful for some people, but it carries risks that can turn it into a dermatological disaster for others,” she warns.

A short skin fast can sometimes calm skin that has been irritated by too many products or strong actives like retinoids and acids. It can also help you figure out what your skin really needs versus what marketing tells you to buy. For people with mild acne caused by clogged pores, it might help for a few days. “Removing heavy creams and unnecessary layers can unclog pores and allow the skin to breathe,” says Tipirneni.

But skin fasting is not for everyone. People with eczema, rosacea, or other chronic skin conditions should never stop their prescribed products. “These conditions require consistent management,” she explains. Stopping treatment could lead to severe flare-ups. Dry skin types also usually suffer more than benefit from skin fasting. “For dry skin, it is almost always a dermatological disaster,” she warns. “Dry skin lacks natural oils and a strong moisture barrier. Without moisturisers and hydrating serums, it can get even worse—leading to flaking, tightness, and more sensitivity.”