Returning to Indian roots

The rise of organic skincare isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle shift. Natural skincare products are growing fast over the shelf. Of late, there’s an increased interest towards natural skincare methods and organic skincare products. People are becoming more aware of what they put on their skin, and for Indian skin in particular, this awareness is a step in the right direction. But are natural ingredients better for Indian skin? Do they work for the Indian skin type? Let’s dig deeper.

Organic skincare has become a global trend, fuelled by growing awareness of the harmful effects of chemicals in beauty products. As a doctor—and someone from a family deeply rooted in traditional Indian practices—I’ve always believed in the power of natural ingredients.

Many of us grew up bathing in parboiled milk or applying fresh aloe vera gel. These rituals weren’t just skincare—they were tradition, and often worked.

Indian skin, with its thicker texture and higher melanin content, often reacts strongly to harsh synthetic chemicals. That’s where natural skincare shines.

Gentle, Chemical-Free Care

Natural products are free from sulphates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. This makes them ideal for Indian skin, which can be sensitive to harsh chemicals and prone to reactions.

Targets Common Issues

Indian skin often struggles with pigmentation, tanning, acne, and early ageing. Natural ingredients like turmeric, neem, and aloe vera are time-tested remedies. Turmeric, for example, has anti-inflammatory properties and helps lighten dark spots.

Rich in Antioxidants

Ingredients like green tea, sandalwood, and rose water help fight free radicals and slow down ageing. They protect against pollution, sun damage, and stress—all common triggers for skin problems in India.

Deep Hydration

Oils like coconut, almond, and jojoba nourish the skin without clogging pores. This is especially useful for Indian skin, which can be both oily and dehydrated at the same time.

Addressing Skin Concerns Naturally

Acne & Blemishes: Neem, tea tree oil, and turmeric have antibacterial properties that soothe acne and reduce inflammation.

Ageing Signs: Aloe vera, rosehip oil, and argan oil help maintain elasticity and reduce fine lines.

Pigmentation: Turmeric and mulberry extract help reduce melanin production. A blend of tomato juice, lemon juice, and sandalwood is also effective—lemon brightens, tomato is rich in antioxidants, and sandalwood soothes.

Home Remedies: More Than Tradition

Indian kitchens are treasure troves of skincare solutions. Dahi (yoghurt) as a face mask, besan (gram flour) mixed with turmeric and milk, or even a simple haldi-chandan paste can work wonders. But while these remedies are helpful, they aren’t miracle cures. For chronic or serious skin issues, you still need professional help.

The Balance Between Natural & Allopathic

Natural remedies can support and even prevent certain skin problems—but they don’t always offer a complete cure. Severe acne, eczema, or stubborn pigmentation often require medical treatment. In my 13 years of practice, I always tell patients: you must address the root cause—whether it’s diet, hormones, or stress—before any treatment, natural or medical, can truly help. Practices like yoga and meditation can also support skin health by managing stress, which plays a major role in many skin issues.

Your skin deserves the best of both worlds. So, embrace nature, stay informed, and always talk to your dermatologist before starting any new treatment. The key is balance. Use natural remedies, yes. But don’t ignore the science behind dermatology.

You’ve got this, fellas!