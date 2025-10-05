The lost art of agenda-free conversations

Of course, getting stuff done matters. If we are running against time, a long, meandering conversation would be a distraction. That said, our efficiency-driven culture at work can weaken our conversational muscles outside work. We become so accustomed to purposeful exchanges that we lose fluency in the art of talking for its own sake. When every interaction is designed to extract or deliver information efficiently, we gradually forget how to simply enjoy each other’s company without an outcome in mind.

The irony is obvious: we optimise our schedules to save time, then fill every saved minute with more tasks. But what’s the point of efficiency if not to create space for what matters? Some of that hard-won time should go toward the simple pleasure of unhurried conversation with people we care about.

A few years back, I realised my optimised calendar was hollowing out my relationships. Even though I was subconsciously aware of what was going on, I struggled to do anything about it. I realised it the hard way when I didn’t have anything substantive to say to a dear friend I was meeting after a long pandemic-induced pause. We sat there, two people who had once talked for hours, now struggling to fill the silence.

It’s not complicated: we need to practice being inefficient with colleagues and friends we care about. Many of us may think that we already do that, but data suggests otherwise. To give you an example, 57 per cent of Europeans aged 18-35 report feeling lonely. Conversational efficiency could be one of the causal factors. Schedule meals that run long. Take walks with no destination. Have coffee dates with no agenda beyond enjoying each other’s company.

This weekend in Fuengirola reminded me that some of life’s most meaningful moments happen not when we’re rushing toward something, but when we choose to stay put and savour where we are.