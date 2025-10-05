The man who taught a village to draw

Ramakrishna Kongalla, who spent 15 years at Sanskriti School in a small Andhra village Hyderguda, never really thought he would teach at NIFT Hyderabad one day. Hyderguda is now anything but a village, for the building boom has transformed the area beyond recognition. “If not for Reddy sir, I would have had no design career,” he says. Similarly, Shekar Shinde, the son of a village cobbler, spent 15 years at Sanskriti and now teaches art at Chirec International, one of Hyderabad’s prestigious schools. “I’m the first in my family to finish post-graduation,” he says. “All my childhood memories happened at this school.”

Both, like many others, passed out from Sanskriti School, a unique experiment by BA Reddy, a cultural and art centre that started in 1992 to educate rural children who dropped out schools either due to lack of access or help their family trade. Known for his evocative figurative style, Reddy’s canvases often draw upon the vast well of Indian epics like the Ramayana, yet he paints these mythological tales with a contemporary sensibility. His belief that art should not remain locked within galleries or the grasp of the privileged has guided his journey. For many children, Sanskriti offered more than art lessons. But perhaps Reddy’s greatest gift was what he refused to do: he never forced his students to imitate him.

Even today, he sits in the middle of the room, surrounded on all sides by children. Some are cross-legged on the floor, their sketchbooks balanced carefully on their laps; others are squeezed on to the window ledge; a few are even perched outside on the steps, craning their necks to catch a glimpse of what he is up to. Every so often, a hand shoots up.

“Sir, look at mine!”

“Sir, is this right?”

Reddy bends forward, peers through his glasses, and nods with a quiet smile.

“Once he asked us to draw an owl,” Kongalla remembers with a grin. “At the end of the class, there were 50 completely different owls on the wall. He never told us which one was right. That was the magic. He wanted us to find our own way.”

When Reddy first moved to this quiet village outside Hyderabad, Hyderguda was little more than a handful of houses scattered among lush paddy fields. “You could see the school from far away,” he recalls with a chuckle. “It stood out like a lighthouse.”